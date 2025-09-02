We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 466L Double Door Refrigerator, Wifi Convertible, Door Cooling+™, Black Mirror Finish, 2 Star
LG ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Control Your Appliance Remotely from Anywhere
Control your LG refrigerator settings anywhere through any Wi-Fi-enabled device with LG ThinQ™.
LG ThinQ
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to AI ThinQ.
*Smart feature products may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.
*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
*Wi-Fi connection should be required.
*Smart Leaner operation controlled and monitored only in AI ThinQ App. (Ref. Display check not supported)
*Bacteria:Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiellapneumonia.
*Confirmed by TÜV Rheinland on all processes and results, test method refering to the ASTM E2149 test protocol.
*The number of bacteria was counted before and after an hour(1hr) reaction made by placing fractions(1g) of the filter into the 50ml diluted bacterial solution.
*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result direct interactions were observed. Results may vary in real use conditions.
*Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
LG Double Door Refrigerator Range Catalogue
FAQs
What is the dimension of GL-T492EBMY LG Refrigerator model?
The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GL-T492EBMY is 913 x 1790 x 735.
What is the capacity of GL-T492EBMY LG Refrigerator model?
The capacity of GL-T492EBMY is 466 L.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1845 x 725
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
296
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
2 Star
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
Finish (Door)
Black Glass
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Top Mount
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
2 Star
Country of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
Internal LED Display
Yes [Inner Dot Display]
Express Freeze
Yes
Manual Control
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
78
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1845 x 725
Product Weight (kg)
72
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
Star Rating
2
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 2 Tray
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
Glass
Finish (Door)
Black Glass
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
296
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
4
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
Hygiene Fresh
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
CAPACITY
Storage Volume Total (L)
466
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
102
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
364
Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)
364
COMPLIANCE
Importer
LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220
Mark of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
Net Quantity
1
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
2
Freezer Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
