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LG 251L Double Door Refrigerator with Smart Mode, Auto Smart Connect, Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow, Dazzle Steel, 1 Star

LG 251L Double Door Refrigerator with Smart Mode, Auto Smart Connect, Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow, Dazzle Steel, 1 Star

GLT2516WXDS
Front view of LG 251L Double Door Refrigerator with Smart Mode, Auto Smart Connect, Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow, Dazzle Steel, 1 Star GLT2516WXDS
front view
Perspective
Top view
Front view and side view of LG QNED82 AI 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
side view
Perspective
rear view
Perspective
Side view
Right view
Back view
Front view of LG 251L Double Door Refrigerator with Smart Mode, Auto Smart Connect, Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow, Dazzle Steel, 1 Star GLT2516WXDS
front view
Perspective
Top view
Front view and side view of LG QNED82 AI 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
side view
Perspective
rear view
Perspective
Side view
Right view
Back view

Key Features

  • Smart Mode - Ideal Temperature in all seasons
  • Auto Smart Connect
  • Smart Inverter Compressor
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Fresh Zone - Spacious 25 L compartment
  • Lower Door Basket
More
frost free

frostfree

Frost Free

No manual defrosting, no icy build-up-just effortless cooling every day.

*The image of the product is for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Smart Mode

smart mode

Smart Mode

Maintain ideal temperature Through various seasons for consistent food freshness.

*The image of the product is for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and

circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator,

ensuring that each and every food item is

properly cooled.

*The image of the product is for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product. 

fresh zone

fresh zone

Fresh Zone

A spacious 25L compartment offering

20% more room to keep fruits and vegetables fresh and crisp.

*The image of the product is for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Lower Door Basket and 2L Bottle Storage

Lower Door Basket and 2L Bottle Storage

Lower Door Basket and 2L Bottle Storage

Ample storage with space for 2L bottles and More space for small items

*The image of the product is for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Smart inverter

Smart inverter

Smart Inverter Compressor

Delivers higher energy efficiency, long-lasting performance with 10-year warranty, and whisper-quiet operation.

*Based on KTL test result comparing KS C ISO 15502 energy consumption between LGE models R-B601GM(LG conventional reciprocating compressor) and R-B602GCWP(Smart inverter compressor). Result may vary in actual usage condition.

**10-year Warranty on the compressor part only. Additional costs other than the compressor may be charged(Labor, Other Parts, etc.).

***The image of the product is for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product. 

 

Auto Smart Connect

Auto Smart Connect

Auto Smart Connect

Stay worry-free during power cuts with inverter-compatible cooling that uses minimal energy

*The image of the product is for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

LG Double Door Refrigerator Range Catalogue

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SUMMARY

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DIMENSIONS

Storage Volume Total (L)
251
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 1573 x 637
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
1 Star
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1573 x 637

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    268

  • BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    1 Star

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Dazzle Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    1 Star

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    No

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Manual Control

    Knob dial

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    48

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1573 x 637

  • Product Weight (kg)

    44

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • Star Rating

    1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 2 Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Dazzle Steel

  • Handle Type

    Pocket (Black décor)

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    268

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    3

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

  • Turbo Fresh Zone

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    251

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    59

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    192

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)

    251

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Net Quantity

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

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