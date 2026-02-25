We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 288 L Double Door Refrigerator, Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible, Shiny Steel, 2 Star
Chill In Style with LG
Double-Door Refrigerators
LG gl-s322spzy
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
*Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
~Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
LG Double Door Refrigerator Range Catalogue
FAQs
What is the dimension of GL-S322SPZY LG Refrigerator model?
The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GL-S322SPZY is 585x1675x669.
What is the capacity of GL-S322SPZY LG Refrigerator model?
The capacity of GL-S322SPZY is 288 L.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
585 x 1675 x 669
PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
238
BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
2 Star
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Shiny Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Top Mount
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
2 Star
Country of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
Internal LED Display
Yes [Inner Dot Display]
Express Freeze
Yes
Express Cool
No
Manual Control
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
61
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
585 x 1675 x 669
Product Weight (kg)
56
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
No
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
No
Star Rating
2
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
2 Lever 2 Tray
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
PET
Finish (Door)
Shiny Steel
Handle Type
Pocket (Black décor)
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
238
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
3 Full + 2 Half
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
Hygiene Fresh+
No
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
Hygiene Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
CAPACITY
Storage Volume Total (L)
288
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
59
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
229
Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)
288
COMPLIANCE
Importer
LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306
Mark of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
Net Quantity
1
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
2
Shelf_Tempered Glass
No
What people are saying
