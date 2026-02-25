About Cookies on This Site

LG 322 L Double Door Refrigerator, Smart Inverter Compressor, Smart Diagnosis, Auto Smart Connect, Dazzle Steel, 2 Star

LG 322 L Double Door Refrigerator, Smart Inverter Compressor, Smart Diagnosis, Auto Smart Connect, Dazzle Steel, 2 Star

GLT3226SNDS
LG GLT3226SNDS Double Door Refrigerators front view
front view
LG GLT3226SNDS Double Door Refrigerators front view
front view
Key Features

  • Toughened Glass Shelves
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Smart Diagnosis
  • Fresh O Zone
  • Auto Smart Connect
  • Lower Door Basket
More

Chill In Style with LG
Double-Door Refrigerators

LG GLT3226SNDS

LG GLT3226SNDS Toughened Glass Shelves

Toughened Glass Shelves

LG Refrigerators come with specialized Toughened Glass Shelves that are meant to carry heavy load without any spillage. Now store more without any worry.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GLT3226SNDS Moist and Fresh

MOIST ‘N’ FRESH

MOIST ‘N’ FRESH is an innovative lattice-patterned box cover which maintains the moisture at the optimal level.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GLT3226SNDS Auto Smart Connect

Auto Smart Connect™

Auto Smart Connect™ is a technology that helps connect your refrigerator to home inverter. Once the refrigerator is connected to the home inverter, every time the power goes off it automatically takes inverter power to run the refrigerator without any manual supervision. Consumes power less than 2 CFL~ bulbs during power cut.

~Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.

logos of Smart Inverter Compressor and 10 Year Warranty

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

LG GLT3226SNDS Bottle Storage

2 L Bottle Storage

LG Refrigerators come with space to keep as much as 2 Litre Bottles in the refrigerator doors.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GLT3226SNDS Double Twist Ice Tray

Double Twist Ice Tray

Allows you to get easy access to ice when you need some extra.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG Double Door Refrigerator Range Catalogue

Download Now

FAQs

Q.

 What is the dimension of GLT3226SNDS LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GLT3226SNDS is 600x1660x710. 

Q.

 What is the capacity of GLT3226SNDS LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The capacity of GLT3226SNDS is 322 L.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

GLT3226SNDS
Storage Volume Total (L)
322
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 1660 x 710
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
2 Star
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 1660 x 710

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    242

  • BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    2 Star

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Dazzle Steel

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    322

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    81

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    241

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)

    322

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • Star Rating

    2

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    242

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    2 Star

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    59

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    65

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 1660 x 710

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

COMPLIANCE

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Net Quantity

    1

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes [Inner Dot Display]

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Manual Control

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Dazzle Steel

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Handle Type

    Pocket (Black décor)

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 2 Tray

What people are saying

