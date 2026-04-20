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LG 343L Double Door Refrigerator, Convertible, Smart Diagnosis™, Shiny Steel, 2 Star
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
*Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
LG Double Door Refrigerator Range Catalogue
FAQs
What is the dimension of GLT3426SNPZ LG Refrigerator model?
The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GLT3426SNPZ is 600x1720x710.
What is the capacity of GLT3426SNPZ LG Refrigerator model?
The capacity of GLT3426SNPZ is 343 L.
Key Specs
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 1720 x 710
PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
245
BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
2 Star
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Shiny Steel
All Spec
CAPACITY
Storage Volume Total (L)
343
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
81
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
262
Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)
343
COMPLIANCE
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306
Importer
LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
Mark of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
Net Quantity
1
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Top Mount
Country of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
2 Star
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Product Weight (kg)
61
Packing Weight (kg)
67
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 1720 x 710
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Internal LED Display
Yes [Inner Dot Display]
Express Freeze
Yes
Door alarm
Yes
Express Cool
No
Manual Control
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Shiny Steel
Door (Material)
PET
Handle Type
Pocket (Black décor)
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 2 Tray
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
No
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
No
Star Rating
2
PERFORMANCE
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
245
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Door Basket_Transparent
4
Hygiene Fresh
No
Hygiene Fresh+
No
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
2
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
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