About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG 380L Convertible Double Door Refrigerator in Shiny Steel Finish, 3 Star

LG 380L Convertible Double Door Refrigerator in Shiny Steel Finish, 3 Star

GLT3836SNPZ
Front view of LG 380L Convertible Double Door Refrigerator in Shiny Steel Finish, 3 Star GLT3836SNPZ
front door open with food
front door open without food
top door open view
bottom door open view
detail view of top section
left view with door open
right view
left view
left bottom prospective view
rear view
Front view of LG 380L Convertible Double Door Refrigerator in Shiny Steel Finish, 3 Star GLT3836SNPZ
front door open with food
front door open without food
top door open view
bottom door open view
detail view of top section
left view with door open
right view
left view
left bottom prospective view
rear view

Key Features

  • Wi - Fi Convertible
  • AI ThinQ
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Smart Diagnosis
  • Moving Ice Tray
More
Smart inverter Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor

The new range of LG Frost Free Refrigerators with cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology that takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

Convert the Freezer When You Need More Fridge Space
Convertible

Convert the Freezer When You Need More Fridge Space

Convert a section of the freezer to more refrigeration as needed to keep foods fresher for longer.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Control Your Appliance Remotely from Anywhere

Control your LG refrigerator settings anywhere through any Wi-Fi-enabled device with LG ThinQ™.

LG ThinQ

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to AI ThinQ.
*Smart feature products may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Products in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

LG Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air
to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring
that each and every food item is properly cooled.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Moving Ice Tray

Moving Ice Tray

The sliding ice tray can be moved to the left or right to position it in your preferred location.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG Double Door Refrigerator
Range Catalogue

Download Now

FAQs

Q.

 What is the dimension of GLT3836SNPZ LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GLT3836SNPZ is 700x1720x680. 

Q.

 What is the capacity of GLT3836SNPZ LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The capacity of GLT3836SNPZ is 380 L.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)
380
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1720 x 680
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Star
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1720 x 680

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    217

  • BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Star

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Star

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes [Inner Dot Display]

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Manual Control

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    75

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1720 x 680

  • Product Weight (kg)

    71

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • Star Rating

    3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 2 Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    217

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Refrigerator Light

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

  • Turbo Fresh Zone

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    380

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    90

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    290

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)

    380

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Net Quantity

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

What people are saying

PICKS FOR YOU:

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.