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LG 398L Convertible Double Door Refrigerator in Shiny Steel Finish, 3 Star
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
LG ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Control Your Appliance Remotely from Anywhere
Control your LG refrigerator settings anywhere through any Wi-Fi-enabled device with LG ThinQ™.
LG ThinQ
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to AI ThinQ.
*Smart feature products may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Products in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
LG Double Door Refrigerator
Range Catalogue
FAQs
What is the dimension of GLT4036SNPZ LG Refrigerator model?
The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GLT4036SNPZ is 700x1760x680.
What is the capacity of GLT4036SNPZ LG Refrigerator model?
The capacity of GLT4036SNPZ is 398 L.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 680 x 1760
PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
219
BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Star
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Shiny Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Top Mount
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Star
Country of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
Express Freeze
Yes
External LED Display
Touch Display
Express Cool
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
75
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 680 x 1760
Product Weight (kg)
71
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
No
Star Rating
3
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 2 Tray
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
PET
Finish (Door)
Shiny Steel
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
219
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
2 Full + 2 Half
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
Hygiene Fresh+
No
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
Hygiene Fresh
Yes
Turbo Fresh Zone
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
CAPACITY
Storage Volume Total (L)
398
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
90
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
308
Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)
398
COMPLIANCE
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220
Mark of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
Net Quantity
1
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
1
Freezer Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
No
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