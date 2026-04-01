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LG 446L Double Door Refrigerator, Convertible, Smart Diagnosis™, DoorCooling+™, Ebony Sheen Finish, 1 Star

LG 446L Double Door Refrigerator, Convertible, Smart Diagnosis™, DoorCooling+™, Ebony Sheen Finish, 1 Star

GLT4416CCES
Front view of LG 446L Double Door Refrigerator, Convertible, Smart Diagnosis™, DoorCooling+™, Ebony Sheen Finish, 1 Star GLT4416CCES
front view door open with food
front view door open
front top door open view
front bottom door open
detail view of top section
left view with door open
left view
right view
left bottom prospective view
rear view
Front view of LG 446L Double Door Refrigerator, Convertible, Smart Diagnosis™, DoorCooling+™, Ebony Sheen Finish, 1 Star GLT4416CCES
front view door open with food
front view door open
front top door open view
front bottom door open
detail view of top section
left view with door open
left view
right view
left bottom prospective view
rear view

Key Features

  • Convertible
  • Door Cooling +
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Smart Diagnosis
  • Moving Ice Tray
More
Smart inverter Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor

The new range of LG Frost Free Refrigerators with cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology that takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

Convert the Freezer When You Need More Fridge Space

Convertible

Convert the Freezer When You Need More Fridge Space

Convert a section of the freezer to more refrigeration as needed to keep foods fresher for longer.
Delivers Freshness Evenly

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling+™.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only. The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

LG Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air
to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring
that each and every food item is properly cooled.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Moving Ice Tray

Moving Ice Tray

The sliding ice tray can be moved to the left or right to position it in your preferred location.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG Double Door Refrigerator Range Catalogue

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FAQs

Q.

 What is the dimension of GLT4416CCES LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GLT4416CCES is 700x1780x700. 

Q.

 What is the capacity of GLT4416CCES LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The capacity of GLT4416CCES is 446 L.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

Storage Volume Total (L)
446
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1780 x 700
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
1 Star
Compressor Type
Recipro Compressor

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1780 x 700

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    297

  • BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    1 Star

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Ebony Sheen

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    1 Star

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    No

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    Yes

  • Manual Control

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    78

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1780 x 700

  • Product Weight (kg)

    75

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • Star Rating

    1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Ebony Sheen

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    297

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    5 Full + 2 Half

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    Yes

  • Turbo Fresh Zone

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    446

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    114

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    332

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)

    446

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Net Quantity

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    No

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

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