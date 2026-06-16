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LG 674 L Double Door Refrigerator, Smart Inverter Compressor, Matt Black, 1 Star
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
Auto Smart Connect
The revolutionary Smart Connect technology in the LG Double Door Refrigerator helps you connect it to your home inverter during power cuts. Thus providing you the convenience of storing food for a long time without spoilage.
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
LG Double Door Refrigerator Range Catalogue
Key Specs
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
831 x 1740 x 851
PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
331
BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
1
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Matte Black PCM
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Top Mount
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
1
Country of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
CAPACITY
Storage Volume Total (L)
674
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
176
Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)
674
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
498
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Product Weight (kg)
91
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
831 x 1740 x 851
Packing Weight (kg)
97
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Matte Black PCM
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
Door (Material)
PET
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
Ice Maker_Manual
Bucket + Ice Tray
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
No
Star Rating
1
LINEAR Cooling
No
Door-in-Door
No
PERFORMANCE
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
331
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
Smart Diagnosis
No
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
Turbo Fresh Zone
Yes
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
Hygiene Fresh+
No
Door Basket_Transparent
2 Full + 1 Half
Hygiene Fresh
No
COMPLIANCE
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220
Net Quantity
1
Mark of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
Importer
LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Manual Control
Yes
Door alarm
No
Express Cool
No
Express Freeze
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
Door Basket_Transparent
2
What people are saying
FAQs
What is the dimension of GLT6816ODMC LG Refrigerator model?
The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GLT6816ODMC is 831 x 1740 x 851.
What is the capacity of GLT6816ODMC LG Refrigerator model?
The capacity of GLT6816ODMC is 674 L.
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