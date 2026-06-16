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LG 674 L Double Door Refrigerator, Smart Inverter Compressor, Matt Black, 1 Star

LG 674 L Double Door Refrigerator, Smart Inverter Compressor, Matt Black, 1 Star

GLT6816ODMC
Front view of LG 674 L Double Door Refrigerator, Smart Inverter Compressor, Matt Black, 1 Star GLT6816ODMC
front view
right view
left view
right top view
open all door front view with nothing
open all door front view with thing
open all door front detail view
open all door left view with nothing
open bottom door front view with nothing
open top door front view with nothing
rear view
Front view of LG 674 L Double Door Refrigerator, Smart Inverter Compressor, Matt Black, 1 Star GLT6816ODMC
front view
right view
left view
right top view
open all door front view with nothing
open all door front view with thing
open all door front detail view
open all door left view with nothing
open bottom door front view with nothing
open top door front view with nothing
rear view

Key Features

  • Bigger Depth & Bigger Storage
  • Separate Boxes for Fruits and Vegetables
  • Utility Box
  • Auto Smart Connect
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Smart Inverter Compressor
More
Bigger Depth Bigger Capacity

Bigger Depth & Bigger Storage​

Bigger Depth
Bigger Capacity

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Separate Boxes for fruits Vegetables​

Separate Boxes for fruits Vegetables​

Separate boxes with Humidity Control for fruits and vegetables
with for each box 

Separate boxes for fruits and vegetables,

each with its own humidity controller.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Utility box

Utility box

Multi Utility Box

Dedicated storage for medicines, cosmetics, and everyday essentials.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Auto Smart Connect​

The revolutionary Smart Connect technology in the LG Double Door Refrigerator helps you connect it to your home inverter during power cuts. Thus providing you the convenience of storing food for a long time without spoilage.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Multi - Air Flow​

Multi - Air Flow​

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling vents help circulate air throughout the refrigerator,

maintaining consistent cooling in every corner.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Express Freeze

Smart Inverter Compressor​

Express Freeze

By accelerating the freezing cycle, Express Freeze helps preserve 

taste and nutritional value while supporting efficient ice 

production during high-usage periods.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Smart Inverter Compressor​

Smart Inverter Compressor​

Smart Inverter Compressor​

Enjoy higher energy efficiency, quieter performance, and a 10-year warranty with the Smart Inverter Compressor.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

LG Double Door Refrigerator Range Catalogue

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Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    831 x 1740 x 851

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    331

  • BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    1

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Matte Black PCM

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    1

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    674

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    176

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)

    674

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    498

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    91

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    831 x 1740 x 851

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    97

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black PCM

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

  • Door (Material)

    PET

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Bucket + Ice Tray

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Star Rating

    1

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    331

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Turbo Fresh Zone

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2 Full + 1 Half

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

COMPLIANCE

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Manual Control

    Yes

  • Door alarm

    No

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

What people are saying

FAQs

Q.

 What is the dimension of GLT6816ODMC LG Refrigerator model?

 

A.

The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GLT6816ODMC is 831 x 1740 x 851.

Q.

 What is the capacity of GLT6816ODMC LG Refrigerator model?

 

A.

The capacity of GLT6816ODMC is 674 L.

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