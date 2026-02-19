LG 674L Double Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor and Multi-Air Flow, Shiny Steel Finish, 1 Star

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Bigger Depth &
Bigger Storage
Enjoy a total storage capacity of 674L. With 498L fridge and
176L freezer, giving you extra space for everyday freshness and
frozen essentials.