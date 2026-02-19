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LG 674L Double Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor and Multi-Air Flow, Shiny Steel Finish, 1 Star

LG 674L Double Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor and Multi-Air Flow, Shiny Steel Finish, 1 Star

GLT6816ODPZ
front view
front view
right view
left view
right top view
open all door front view with nothing
open all door front view with thing
open all door front detail view
open all door left view with nothing
open bottom door front view with nothing
open top door front view with nothing
rear view
front view
front view
right view
left view
right top view
open all door front view with nothing
open all door front view with thing
open all door front detail view
open all door left view with nothing
open bottom door front view with nothing
open top door front view with nothing
rear view

Key Features

  • Bigger Depth & Bigger Storage
  • Separate Boxes for Fruits and Vegetables
  • Utility Box
  • Auto Smart Connect
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Smart Inverter Compressor
More
Bigger Depth & Bigger Storage​

Bigger Depth & Bigger Storage​

Bigger Depth &
Bigger Storage​

Enjoy a total storage capacity of 674L. With 498L fridge and

176L freezer, giving you extra space for everyday freshness and

frozen essentials.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Separate Boxes for fruits Vegetables​

Separate Boxes for fruits Vegetables​

Separate Boxes for
Fruits and
Vegetables

Store ingredients into two different boxes for longer shelf

life and easier access.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Utility box

Utility box

Multi Utility Box

Dedicated storage for medicines, cosmetics, and everyday essentials.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Auto Smart Connect​

Auto Smart Connect™ is a technology that helps connect your refrigerator to home inverter. Once the refrigerator is connected to the home inverter, every time the power goes off it automatically takes inverter power to run the refrigerator without any manual supervision. Consumes power less than 2 CFL~ bulbs during power cut.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Multi - Air Flow​

Multi - Air Flow​

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling vents help circulate air throughout the refrigerator,

maintaining consistent cooling in every corner.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Smart Inverter Compressor​

Smart Inverter Compressor​

Smart Inverter Compressor​

The new range of LG Frost Free Refrigerators with cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology that takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    830 x 1740 x 820

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    331

  • BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    1

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    1

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    No

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Manual Control

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    97

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    830 x 1740 x 820

  • Product Weight (kg)

    91

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • Star Rating

    1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Bucket + Ice Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    331

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2 Full + 1 Half

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    674

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    176

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    498

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)

    674

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Net Quantity

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

What people are saying

FAQs

Q.

 What is the dimension of GLT6816ODPZ LG Refrigerator model?

 

A.

The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GLT6816ODPZ is 830 x 1740 x 820.

Q.

 What is the capacity of GLT6816ODPZ LG Refrigerator model?

 

A.

The capacity of GLT6816ODPZ is 674 L.

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