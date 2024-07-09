Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GR-H812HLHM

Chill In Style with LG
LG ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Control Your Appliance Remotely from Anywhere

Control your LG refrigerator settings anywhere through any Wi-Fi-enabled device with LG ThinQ™.

LG ThinQ

Remote Control

Smart Alert

Monitoring

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to AI ThinQ.
*Smart feature products may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Products in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Delivers Freshness Evenly

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling+™.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only. The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

logos of Smart Inverter Compressor and 10 Year Warranty

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

LG Double Door Refrigerator With Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Hygiene Fresh

Up to 99.99% reduction in activity of bacteria, Maximize Freshness

Keep your food items fresher in a cleaner environment.

*Bacteria:Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiellapneumonia.
*Confirmed by TÜV Rheinland on all processes and results, test method refering to the ASTM E2149 test protocol.
*The number of bacteria was counted before and after an hour(1hr) reaction made by placing fractions(1g) of the filter into the 50ml diluted bacterial solution.
*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result direct interactions were observed. Results may vary in real use conditions.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Auto Smart Connect

Auto Smart Connect™ is a technology that helps connect your refrigerator to home inverter. Once the refrigerator is connected to the home inverter, every time the power goes off it automatically takes inverter power to run the refrigerator without any manual supervision. Consumes power less than 2 CFL~ bulbs during power cut.

*Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Moving Ice Tray

The sliding ice tray can be moved to the left or right to position it in your preferred location.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Toughened Glass Shelves

LG Refrigerators come with specialized Toughened Glass Shelves that are meant to carry heavy load without any spillage. Now store more without any worry.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Range catalogue- Double Door Refrigerator

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

GR-H812HL

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    860 x 1840 x 730

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    382

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    1

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    1

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN KOREA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External LED Display

    Touch-88-white

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    860 x 1840 x 730

  • Product Weight (kg)

    90

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • Star Rating

    1

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    592

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    174

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    418

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)

    592

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 1 Tray

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

  • Handle Type

    Bar

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    382

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    3 Full + 2 Half

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

COMPLIANCE

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN KOREA

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics Korea 170, Seongsanpaechong-ro, Seongsan-gu, Cahngwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do - 51533

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Net Quantity

    1

