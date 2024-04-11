We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
530L, French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow, Linear Cooling, Smart Diagnosis™ with Shiny Steel Finish
LG Side-by-side Refrigerator
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
N/A
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Shiny Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Multi Door
-
Country of Origin
MADE IN CHINA
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
External LED Display
Button-88-white
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
114
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
-
Product Weight (kg)
104
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 1 Tray
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
VCM
-
Finish (Door)
Shiny Steel
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
-
Handle Type
No
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
N/A
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
6
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Shelf_Folding
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
COMPLIANCE
-
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Manufacturer
LG Electronics Korea 170, Seongsanpaechong-ro, Seongsan-gu, Cahngwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do - 51533
-
Mark of Origin
MADE IN CHINA
-
Net Quantity
1
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
No
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
No
-
Drawer_Freezer
6 Tranparent
