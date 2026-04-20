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LG 650L Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Convertible, Multi-Air Flow, Smart Diagnosis™, Ultra Glam Black, 3 Star
LG Side-by-Side Refrigerator
Crafted for Luxurious Spaces.
side by side refrigerators
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
***The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
****Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result where directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
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