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LG 650L Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Convertible, Multi-Air Flow, Smart Diagnosis™, Ultra Glam White, 3 Star
LG Side-by-Side Refrigerator
Crafted for Luxurious Spaces.
side by side refrigerators
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
***The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
****Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result where directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Range catalogue- Side-by-side Refrigerator
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
546
BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Star
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
ICE & WATER SYSTEM - Plumbing
No plumbing required
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
White-White
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Side by Side
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Star
Country of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
Internal LED Display
LED Display
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
123
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
Product Weight (kg)
113
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 1 Tray (Door)
Plumbing
No plumbing required
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
Glass
Finish (Door)
White-White
Handle Type
Pocket (Matching decor)
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
546
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
4
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
CAPACITY
Storage Volume Total (L)
650
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
234
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
416
Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)
416
COMPLIANCE
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220
Mark of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
Net Quantity
1
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
4
Freezer Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
Drawer_Freezer
2 Non-Transparent
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