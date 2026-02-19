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LG 650L Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Convertible, Multi-Air Flow, Smart Diagnosis™, Ultra Glam White, 3 Star

LG 650L Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Convertible, Multi-Air Flow, Smart Diagnosis™, Ultra Glam White, 3 Star

GL-B257DUW3
front view
front with logo view
front opne view
front opne with food view
front right open view
detailed view
detailed with food view
detailed view
detailed view
-15° left side view
+15° left side view
-15° left side view
+15° left side view
side view
back side view
front view
front with logo view
front opne view
front opne with food view
front right open view
detailed view
detailed with food view
detailed view
detailed view
-15° left side view
+15° left side view
-15° left side view
+15° left side view
side view
back side view

Key Features

  • Wi- Fi Convertible
  • Ai ThinQ
  • Hygiene Fresh
  • Door Cooling
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Wine Rack
More

LG Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Crafted for Luxurious Spaces.

side by side refrigerators

WiFi Convertible
LG ThinQ

LG ThinQ

99.999% Fresh Air

99.999% Fresh Air

HYGIENE FRESH+TM

Minimize bacteria and odors,maximize freshness

Hygeine Fresh+TM maintains an utmost hygienic environment inside the refrigerator by reducing 99.99%* bacteria activity and eliminating acidic & alkaline odors.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
***The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
****Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result where directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.

Faster
DoorCooling+™

Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

DoorCooling+™ and Multi Air Flow provide cold air where it is easily lost, keeping your food fresher.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Refrigerator Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Utility BoxUtility Box

Full Wine Rack

The user-friendly designed wine rack can store up to 4 bottles of sparkling wine in an optimal temperature.
Refrigerator Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

easy ice maker

easy ice maker

Easy Ice Maker
store extra with extra
internal space

 A door-mounted slim ice maker provides more storage space in the freezer.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Range catalogue- Side-by-side Refrigerator

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SUMMARY

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DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    546

  • BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Star

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • ICE & WATER SYSTEM - Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    White-White

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Star

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    123

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Product Weight (kg)

    113

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 1 Tray (Door)

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    Glass

  • Finish (Door)

    White-White

  • Handle Type

    Pocket (Matching decor)

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    546

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    650

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    234

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    416

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)

    416

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Net Quantity

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2 Non-Transparent

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