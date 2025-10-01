Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
GL-B257HPZ3
LG 650L Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Convertible, Door Cooling+™, Shiny Steel Finish, 3 Star, GL-B257HPZ3
Key Features

  • Smart Inverter Compressor
  • Smart Diagnosis™
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Easy Ice Maker (Door Mounted)
LG Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Crafted for Luxurious Spaces.

LG GL-B257HPZ3 Side-by-side Refrigerator

LG Refrigerator Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

Door Cooling
DoorCooling+™

Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

DoorCooling+™ and Multi Air Flow provide cold air where it is easily lost, keeping your food fresher.

LG Refrigerator Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled.

LG Refrigerator Smart Inverter Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor

The cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

LG Auto Smart Connect

Auto Smart Connect™

Auto Smart Connect™ is a technology that helps connect your refrigerator to home inverter. Once the refrigerator is connected to the home inverter, every time the power goes off it automatically takes inverter power to run the refrigerator without any manual supervision. Consumes power less than 2 CFL~ bulbs during power cut.

~Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.

easy ice maker

easy ice maker

Easy Ice Maker
store extra with extra
internal space

 A door-mounted slim ice maker provides more storage space in the freezer.

LG GL-B257HMC3 Refrigerator Multi Digital Sensors

Multi Digital Sensors

The digital temperature sensors in LG refrigerators monitor both internal and external temperatures for temperature consistency which helps to maintain the quality of food for longer.

FAQs

Q.

 What is the dimension of GL-B257HPZ3 LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GL-B257HPZ3 is 913 x 1790 x 735. 

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    546

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Star

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Star

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    120

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Product Weight (kg)

    110

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 1 Tray (Door)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

  • Handle Type

    Pocket (Matching decor)

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    546

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    650

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    234

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    416

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)

    650

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Net Quantity

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4

  • Drawer_Freezer

    1 Transparent

