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LG 650L Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Convertible, Multi-Air Flow, Smart Diagnosis™, Shiny Steel, 3 Star
LG Side-by-Side Refrigerator
side by side refrigerators
*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
~Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
Range catalogue- Side-by-side Refrigerator
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
552
BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Star
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
ICE & WATER SYSTEM - Plumbing
No plumbing required
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Shiny Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Side by Side
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Star
Country of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
Internal LED Display
LED Display
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
113
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
Product Weight (kg)
108
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Plumbing
No plumbing required
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
PET
Finish (Door)
Shiny Steel
Handle Type
Pocket (Matching decor)
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
552
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
4
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
CAPACITY
Storage Volume Total (L)
650
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
234
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
416
Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)
650
COMPLIANCE
Importer
LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220
Mark of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
Net Quantity
1
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
4
Freezer Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
Drawer_Freezer
1 Transparent
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