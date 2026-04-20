About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG 790 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Wi-Fi Convertible, Hygiene Fresh+™, Smart Diagnosis™, Shiny Steel, 3 Star

LG 790 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Wi-Fi Convertible, Hygiene Fresh+™, Smart Diagnosis™, Shiny Steel, 3 Star

GL-B277GPZ3
Front view of LG 790 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Wi-Fi Convertible, Hygiene Fresh+™, Smart Diagnosis™, Shiny Steel, 3 Star GL-B277GPZ3
bee sitckers
LG 650L Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Wi-Fi Convertible, DoorCooling+™, Urban Steel Finish, 3 Star, GL-B257EUS3, Door Open
LG GL B257EUS3 Front View Open Without Food
LG GL B257EUS3 Front View Open Without Food
LG GL B257EUS3 Ice Maker view
LG GL B257EUS3 Handle View
LG GL B257EUS3 Top Section view
LG GL B257EUS3 Display View
LG GL B257EUS3 Frezer View
LG GL B257EUS3 Right View
LG GL-B277GPZ3 Left View
LG GL-B277GPZ3 Left Prospective View
LG GL-B277GPZ3 Top Prospective View
LG GL-B277GPZ3 Right Side View
Front view of LG 790 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Wi-Fi Convertible, Hygiene Fresh+™, Smart Diagnosis™, Shiny Steel, 3 Star GL-B277GPZ3
bee sitckers
LG 650L Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Wi-Fi Convertible, DoorCooling+™, Urban Steel Finish, 3 Star, GL-B257EUS3, Door Open
LG GL B257EUS3 Front View Open Without Food
LG GL B257EUS3 Front View Open Without Food
LG GL B257EUS3 Ice Maker view
LG GL B257EUS3 Handle View
LG GL B257EUS3 Top Section view
LG GL B257EUS3 Display View
LG GL B257EUS3 Frezer View
LG GL B257EUS3 Right View
LG GL-B277GPZ3 Left View
LG GL-B277GPZ3 Left Prospective View
LG GL-B277GPZ3 Top Prospective View
LG GL-B277GPZ3 Right Side View

Key Features

  • AI ThinQ
  • Smart Inverter Compressor
  • Smart Diagnosis™
  • HygieneFresh+™
  • Multi Air Flow
More

LG Side-by-side Refrigerator

Crafted for Luxurious Spaces.

LG GL-B257EUS3 Side-by-side Refrigerator

LG GL-B257EUS3-wifi-convertible

LG GL-B257EUS3-wifi-convertible

LG ThinQ

LG ThinQ

LG GL-B257HDS3 Refrigerator Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GL-B257EUS3 Faster
DoorCooling+™

Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

DoorCooling+™ and Multi Air Flow provide cold air where it is easily lost, keeping your food fresher.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GL-B257HDS3 Refrigerator Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GL-B257EPZ3 99.999% Fresh Air

LG GL-B257EPZ3 99.999% Fresh Air

HYGIENE FRESH+TM

Minimize bacteria and odors,maximize freshness

Hygeine Fresh+TM maintains an utmost hygienic environment inside the refrigerator by reducing 99.99%* bacteria activity and eliminating acidic & alkaline odors.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
***The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
****Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result where directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.

Smart inverter Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor

The new range of LG Frost Free Refrigerators with cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology that takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

easy ice maker

easy ice maker

Easy Ice Maker
store extra with extra
internal space

 A door-mounted slim ice maker provides more storage space in the freezer.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Range catalogue- Side-by-side Refrigerator

Download Now

FAQs

Q.

 What is the dimension of GL-B277GPZ3 LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GL-B277GPZ3 is 913x1790x735. 

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    912 x 1790 x 850

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    636

  • BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Star

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • FEATURES - InstaView

    No

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Star

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    120

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    912 x 1790 x 850

  • Product Weight (kg)

    110

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • InstaView

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2 Non-Transparent

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 1 Tray (Door)

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

  • Handle Type

    Pocket (Matching decor)

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    636

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    790

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)

    790

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Net Quantity

    1

What people are saying

PICKS FOR YOU:

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.