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LG 790 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Smart Inverter Compressor, Smart Diagnosis™, Auto Smart Connect™, Black Mirror, 3 Star
LG Side-by-Side Refrigerator
LG GL-B257HWB3 Side-by-side Refrigerator
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*This feature is available in the models manufactured after March, 2025.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
~Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Range catalogue- Side-by-side Refrigerator
FAQs
What is the dimension of GL-B277HBM3 LG Refrigerator model?
The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GL-B277HBM3 is 913x1790x735.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
912 x 1790 x 850
PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
636
BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Star
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
FEATURES - InstaView
No
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Black Mirror
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Side by Side
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Star
Country of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
Internal LED Display
LED Display
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
125
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
912 x 1790 x 850
Product Weight (kg)
115
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
No
InstaView
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
4
Freezer Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
Drawer_Freezer
1 Transparent
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 1 Tray (Door)
Water Only Dispenser
No
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
Glass
Finish (Door)
Black Mirror
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
Handle Type
Pocket (Matching decor)
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
636
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
4
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
Hygiene Fresh+
No
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
No
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
CAPACITY
Storage Volume Total (L)
790
Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)
790
COMPLIANCE
Importer
LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220
Mark of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
Net Quantity
1
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