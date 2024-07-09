We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 630L Side-by-Side Refrigerator, InstaView, Noble Steel, 3 Star
LG Side-by-side Refrigerator
side by side refridgerator
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
***The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
****Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result where directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
524
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Star
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
InstaView Door-in-Door(Tinted Glass)
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Noble Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Side by Side
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Star
-
Country of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
LED Display
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
146
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Product Weight (kg)
136
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
InstaView Door-in-Door(Tinted Glass)
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
External
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Spaceplus)
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
PET
-
Finish (Door)
Noble Steel
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
R Metal
-
Handle Type
Pocket (Matching decor)
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
524
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
4
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
630
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
214
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
416
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)
630
COMPLIANCE
-
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220
-
Mark of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
-
Net Quantity
1
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
2
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Drawer_Freezer
2 Transparent
