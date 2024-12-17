Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 185L, 1 Star, Scarlet Jasmine Finish, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

LG 185L, 1 Star, Scarlet Jasmine Finish, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

GL-B181OSJB

LG 185L, 1 Star, Scarlet Jasmine Finish, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Key Features

  • 2 Star Rating
  • Stabilizer Free 135V ~ 290V
  • Toughened Glass Shelves

LG Single-Door Refrigerators

Where Style & Functionality Comes Together.

LG Single-Door Refrigerators

Anti-Bacterial Gasket

Anti-Bacterial Gasket

This door seal encloses freshness inside and keeps bacteria, mildew and dust particles outside. So everything is more hygienic and food is less likely to spoil quickly.

Refrigerator toughened glass shelves

Spillproof toughened glass shelves

Can take load of up to 175kgs^ (maximum in its class).A feature, exclusive to LG.

Refrigerator Other Key Features

Other Key Features

Range Catalogue – Single Door Refrigerators

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

GL-B181OSJB-Dimension-M

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    538 x 1147 x 648

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    213

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    1 Star

  • Compressor Type

    Recipro Compressor

  • Finish (Door)

    Scarlet Jasmine

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    1Door

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    1 Star

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Manual Control

    Knob dial

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    34

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    538 x 1147 x 648

  • Product Weight (kg)

    31

FEATURES

  • Star Rating

    1

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Scarlet Jasmine

  • Handle Type

    OPAL

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Recipro Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    213

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Refrigerator Light

    Bulb Light

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    No

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    180

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)

    180

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Net Quantity

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Bulb Light

