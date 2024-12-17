We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Single-Door Refrigerators
Where Style & Functionality Comes Together.
*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product. Feature may vary from model to model.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
^Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Saving Calculated for LG 3 Star 185L Model in Comparison to LG 1 Star 185L Model, Considering Usage Span of 10 Years & Electricity Rate Rs. 7 Per KWh (May Differ Basis Respective State Tariff Rate). ^Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.
Range Catalogue – Single Door Refrigerators
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
538 x 1147 x 648
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
213
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
1 Star
-
Compressor Type
Recipro Compressor
-
Finish (Door)
Scarlet Jasmine
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
1Door
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
1 Star
-
Country of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Manual Control
Knob dial
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
34
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
538 x 1147 x 648
-
Product Weight (kg)
31
FEATURES
-
Star Rating
1
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
PCM
-
Finish (Door)
Scarlet Jasmine
-
Handle Type
OPAL
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Recipro Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
213
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
4
-
Refrigerator Light
Bulb Light
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
No
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
180
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)
180
COMPLIANCE
-
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306
-
Mark of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
-
Net Quantity
1
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
Bulb Light
