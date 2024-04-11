Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
185L, 3 Star, Shiny Steel Finish, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

185L, 3 Star, Shiny Steel Finish, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

GL-B201APZD

185L, 3 Star, Shiny Steel Finish, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

LG GL-B201APZD Front View
LG Single-Door Refrigerators

LG Single-Door Refrigerators

Where Style & Functionality Comes Together.
LG GL-B201ASPD MOIST ‘N' FRESH

MOIST ‘N' FRESH

MOIST ‘N' FRESH is an innovative lattice-patterned box cover which maintains the moisture at the optimal level.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GL-B201ASPD toughened glass shelves

Spillproof toughened glass shelves

Can take load of up to 175kgs^ (maximum in its class).
A feature, exclusive to LG.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.

"LG GL-B201ASPD Other Key Features "

Other Key Features

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
^Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.

Range Catalogue – Single Door Refrigerators

Download Now

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    570x660x1225

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    169

  • Compressor Type

    Recipocrating

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Country of Origin

    India

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    Knob

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    570x660x1225

  • Product Weight (kg)

    34

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    38

FEATURES

  • Star Rating

    3 Star

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Recipocrating

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    169

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Refrigerator Light

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    12.6L

BAR CODE

  • BAR CODE

    8806091614360

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Mark of Origin

    India

  • Net Quantity

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LG GL-B201APZD Front View

GL-B201APZD

185L, 3 Star, Shiny Steel Finish, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator