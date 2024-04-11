We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
185L, 3 Star, Scarlet Euphoria Finish, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator
*Saving Calculated for LG 3 Star 185L Model in Comparison to LG 1 Star 185L Model, Considering Usage Span of 10 Years & Electricity Rate Rs. 7 Per KWh (May Differ Basis Respective State Tariff Rate).
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
534x650x1172
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
169
-
Compressor Type
Reciprocating
-
Finish (Door)
Scarlet Euphoria
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Country of Origin
India
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
534x650x1172
-
Product Weight (kg)
34
-
Packing Weight (kg)
38
FEATURES
-
Star Rating
3 Star
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Scarlet Euphoria
-
Handle Type
Ariana Handle
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Reciprocating
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
169
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
12.6L
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
BAR CODE
-
BAR CODE
8806091635457
COMPLIANCE
-
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306
-
Mark of Origin
India
-
Net Quantity
1
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
