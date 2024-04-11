Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
201L, 3 Star, Shiny Steel Finish, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

201L, 3 Star, Shiny Steel Finish, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

GL-B211HPZD

201L, 3 Star, Shiny Steel Finish, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

LG GL-B211HPZD-Refrigerators-front-view
LG Single-Door Refrigerators

LG Single-Door Refrigerators

Where Style & Functionality Comes Together.
Bigger-Freezer-and-Stronger-Door

Bigger Freezer and Stronger Door

With 19 litres capacity, It is one of the biggest freezer available in its segment. Now the Freezer looks cleaner and more spacious. LG refrigerator comes with a stronger double layered freezer door which retains cooling and keeps your food fresh for longer.
LG GL-B211HPZD Anti-Bacterial Gasket

Anti-Bacterial Gasket

This door seal encloses freshness inside and keeps bacteria mildew and dust particles outside. So everything is more hygienic and food is less likely to spoil quickly.
LG GL-B211HBED-REF-Bigger Vegetable Basket

Bigger Vegetable Basket

A large vegetable basket with a capacity of 16 litres, provides a convenient space to store all of your fresh vegetables and fruits.
LG GL-B211HPZD-REF-Stylish-Door-Lock

Stylish Door Lock

Stylish door lock gives a clean and elegant look to your refrigerator.
LG GL-B211HPZD-REF-DC-Range

Range Catalogue – Single Door Refrigerators

Download Now
Print

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    565 x 1217 x 700

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    169

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Star

  • Compressor Type

    Recipro Compressor

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    1Door

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Star

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Manual Control

    Knob dial

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    565 x 1217 x 700

  • Product Weight (kg)

    38

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    4.0

FEATURES

  • Star Rating

    3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

  • Handle Type

    Bar

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Recipro Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    169

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Refrigerator Light

    Bulb Light

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Net Quantity

    1

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LG GL-B211HPZD-Refrigerators-front-view

GL-B211HPZD

201L, 3 Star, Shiny Steel Finish, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator