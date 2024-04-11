Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GL-D201ABCD

front view
LG GL-D201ABCD Toughened Glass Shelves

Toughened Glass Shelves

LG Refrigerators come with specialized Toughened Glass Shelves that are meant to carry heavy load without any spillage. Now store more without any worry.

LG GL-D201ABCD Base Stand Drawer

Base Stand Drawer

Store vegetables at room temperature more easily. There is a large Base Stand Drawer in the refrigerator - a convenient place for food items that don't need cooling, such as potatoes, onions etc. And you won't waste kitchen space to keep extra baskets!

LG GL-D201ABCD Anti-Bacterial Gasket

Anti-Bacterial Gasket

This door seal encloses freshness inside and keeps bacteria mildew and dust particles outside. So everything is more hygienic and food is less likely to spoil quickly.

*Anti Bacterial Shield keeps the bacterial mildew outside as tested by Intertek.
LG GL-D201ABCD MOIST ‘N' FRESH

MOIST ‘N' FRESH

MOIST ‘N' FRESH is an innovative lattice-patterned box cover which maintains the moisture at the optimal level.

DIMENSIONS

/in/images/spec/GL-D201ABCD-M.jpg

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    534x650x1277

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    164

  • Compressor Type

    Reciprocating

  • Finish (Door)

    Blue Charm

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Country of Origin

    India

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Manual Control

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    534x650x1277

  • Product Weight (kg)

    36

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    40

FEATURES

  • Star Rating

    3 Star

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Blue Charm

  • Handle Type

    Ariana Handle

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Reciprocating

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    164

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Refrigerator Light

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    12.6L

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

