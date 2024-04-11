Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
201L, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Smart Connect, With Base Stand Drawer, Shiny Steel Finish, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

201L, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Smart Connect, With Base Stand Drawer, Shiny Steel Finish, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

GL-D211HPZZ

201L, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Smart Connect, With Base Stand Drawer, Shiny Steel Finish, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

GL-D211HPZZ Front View

LG Single-Door Refrigerators

LG Single-Door Refrigerators

Where Style & Functionality Comes Together.
Stylish Door Lock

Stylish Door Lock

Stylish Door lock gives a clean and elegant look to your refrigerator.

*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product. Feature may vary from model to model.

Bigger Freezer and Stronger Door

Bigger Freezer and Stronger Door

With 19 litres capacity, It is one of the biggest freezer available in its segment. Now the Freezer looks cleaner and more spacious.
LG refrigerator comes with a stronger double layered freezer door which retains cooling and keeps your food fresh for longer.

*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product. Feature may vary from model to model.

Bigger Vegetable Basket

Bigger Vegetable Basket

A large vegetable basket with a capacity of 16 litres, provides a convenient space to store all of your fresh vegetables and fruits.

*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product. Feature may vary from model to model.

LG GL-D199OSEY Anti-Bacterial Gasket

Anti-Bacterial Gasket

This door seal encloses freshness inside and keeps bacteria mildew and dust particles outside. So everything is more hygienic and food is less likely to spoil quickly.

*Anti Bacterial Shield keeps the bacterial mildew outside as tested by Intertek
The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product. Feature may vary from model to model.

Energy Efficiency

Energy Efficiency

With a combination of Smart Inverter Compressor and highest energy rating (5 star) LG Refrigerator increases savings by using less energy without compromising on performance.
Its BEE 5 star rating saves you Rs.10,500 over a period of 10 years.

*Rs.10500 is calculated for LG 5 star 204L Model (GL-B211HPZZ) in comparison to LG 1 Star 190L Model (GL-B199OPRB) considering the usage in the span of 10 years and electricity rate Rs.7 per KWH, (Amount may differ on the basis of different models and different state electricity tariff rates).
The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product. Feature may vary from model to model.

Energy Efficient

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and gives you 10 years peace of mind.

*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product. Feature may vary from model to model.

Runs on Home Inverter

Runs on Home Inverter

LG’s Smart Inverter Compressor optimises the energy while running on home inverter. This feature helps consume less power and keeps your home inverter run for a longer duration.

*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product. Feature may vary from model to model.

LG GL-D199OSEY Base Stand Drawer

Base Stand Drawer

Store vegetables at room temperature more easily. There is a large Base Stand Drawer in the refrigerator - a convenient place for food items that don't need cooling, such as potatoes, onions etc. And you won't waste kitchen space to keep extra baskets!

*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product. Feature may vary from model to model.

DIRECT COOL REFRIGERATORS
DIRECT COOL REFRIGERATORS

STUNNINGLY STYLISH

*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product. Feature may vary from model to model.

Range Catalogue – Single Door Refrigerators

Download Now

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

GL-D211HPZZ

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    565x700x1322

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    111

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Country of Origin

    India

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    Knob

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    565x700x1322

  • Product Weight (kg)

    38

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    42

FEATURES

  • Star Rating

    5 Star

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    111

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Refrigerator Light

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    16L

BAR CODE

  • BAR CODE

    8806091731340

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Mark of Origin

    India

  • Net Quantity

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

What people are saying

Buy Directly

GL-D211HPZZ Front View

GL-D211HPZZ

201L, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Smart Connect, With Base Stand Drawer, Shiny Steel Finish, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator