We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
^Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.
*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product. Feature may vary from model to model.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
^Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
^ As per internal test on LG 2 Star model with Inverter Compressor that consumes approximately 20 Watts compared to 1 CFL bulb consuming 15 Watts.*Results as per the test conducted internally by LG under strict test
conditions”. “Test Conditions: Machine without load, Setting at Normal notch (Temperature control knob setting at no. 4), stable condition Cycling at 32°C, Battery fully charged, Battery:- 135Ah, 12V. Make:- Luminous
*Anti Bacterial Shield keeps the bacterial mildew outside as tested by Intertek.
*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product. Feature may vary from model to model.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.