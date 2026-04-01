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LG 185L Single Door Refrigerator, Base Stand drawer, Auto Smart Connect, Solar Connect, Scarlet Euphorioa, 4 Star

LG 185L Single Door Refrigerator, Base Stand drawer, Auto Smart Connect, Solar Connect, Scarlet Euphorioa, 4 Star

GLD1945ZOSE
Front view of LG 185L Single Door Refrigerator, Base Stand drawer, Auto Smart Connect, Solar Connect, Scarlet Euphorioa, 4 Star GLD1945ZOSE
front with logo view
-15° side view
15° side view
-15° side view
front open
front open with food
detail view
right view
left view
rear view
Front view of LG 185L Single Door Refrigerator, Base Stand drawer, Auto Smart Connect, Solar Connect, Scarlet Euphorioa, 4 Star GLD1945ZOSE
front with logo view
-15° side view
15° side view
-15° side view
front open
front open with food
detail view
right view
left view
rear view

Key Features

  • Base Stand drawer
  • Auto Smart Connect
  • Solar Connect
  • 2 L Bottle Storage & Lower door basket
  • Toughned Glass shelves
  • Anti Bacterial Gasket
More
Smart Inverter  Compressor
10 years
stabilizer free operation
Solar Connect
concealed condenser
Toughned Glass shelves
Smart Inverter Compressor​

Smart Inverter Compressor​

Smart Inverter Compressor​

Unmatched performance, great savings and super silent operation; the New Smart Inverter Compressor is thoughtfully designed to provide added convenience to you.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

Spillproof toughened glass shelves​

Spillproof toughened glass shelves​

Spillproof toughened glass shelves​

Can take load of up to 175kgs^ (maximum in its class). A feature, exclusive to LG.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.

Stabilizer Free​

Stabilizer Free​

Stabilizer Free​

Operates safely without an external stabilizer, ensuring reliable cooling even during high and low voltage fluctuations.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.

Fast Ice Making​

Fast Ice Making​

Fast Ice Making​

Enjoy ice in no time with advanced cooling technology designed to freeze water faster and keep up with every gathering.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.

Smart Connect​

The revolutionary Smart Connect technology in LG Direct Cool refrigerator helps you connect your refrigerator to home inverter in case of power cuts. Thus providing you the convenience of storing food for long, without spoilage.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product. smart
*As per internal test on LG 2 Star model with Inverter Compressor that consumes approximately 20 Watts compared to 1 CFL bulb consuming 15 Watts.
*Results as per the test conducted internally by LG under strict test conditions”. “Test Conditions: Machine without load, Setting at Normal notch (Temperature control knob setting at no. 4), stable condition Cycling at 32°C, Battery fully charged, Battery:- 135Ah, 12V. Make:- Luminous

Solar Smart​

Solar Smart​

Solar Smart​

Runs on solar energy for uninterrupted cooling and lower electricity bills.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Note:-
- To run an appliance through solar panel, Rating should be higher than the rated run on solar.
- Battery capacity is as per the backup requirement for the load connected.
- Applicable to all Made in India Refrigerator models having Smart Inverter Compressor.
How it works?
- Solar Panel generate DC voltage which intermittent in nature due to solar radiation.
- This intermittent DC voltage is converted to a fixed DC voltage with the help of Solar Charge controller.
- Running refrigerator is not possible with this DC voltage directly.
- To run refrigerator, DC to AC converter is required. Like Inverter, CPU or UPS (please make sure the voltage range is between 100V-290V).
- Generally battery (storage system) is used along with this DC to AC converter.
- Battery system help in managing sudden high power requirement by load.
- Solar panel rating requirement will be different for different refrigerator models, if try to run without battery system.

Moist ‘N’ Fresh​

Moist ‘N’ Fresh​

Moist ‘N’ Fresh​

MOIST ‘N’ FRESH is an innovative lattice - patterned box cover which maintains the moisture at the optimal level.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Anti-Bacterial Gasket

This door seal encloses freshness inside and keeps bacteria mildew and dust particles outside. So everything is more hygienic and food is less likely to spoil quickly.

*Anti Bacterial Shield keeps the bacterial mildew outside as tested by Intertek.
*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product. Feature may vary from model to model.

Fit Max Chiller Tray​

Fit Max Chiller Tray​

Fit Max Chiller Tray​

A dedicated lower - temperature zone designed to keep milk, dairy products, and beverages perfectly chilled and fresh for longer.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.

Lower Door Basket and 2L Bottle Storage​

Lower Door Basket and 2L Bottle Storage​

Lower Door Basket and 2L Bottle Storage​

Ample storage with space for 2L bottles and More space for small items

*The image of the product is for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Base Stand Drawer​

Base Stand Drawer​

Base Stand Drawer​

Thoughtfully designed with a base drawer

to maximise storage and minimise clutter.

FAQs

Q.

 What is the dimension of GLD1945ZOSE LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GLD1945ZOSE is 537x1142x638. 

Q.

 What is the capacity of GLD1945ZOSE LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The capacity of GLD1945ZOSE is 185 L.

*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product. Feature may vary from model to model.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    537 x 1142 x 638

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    131

  • BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    4 Star

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Scarlet Euphoria

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    1Door

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    4 Star

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Manual Control

    Knob dial

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    35

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    537 x 1142 x 638

  • Product Weight (kg)

    31

FEATURES

  • Star Rating

    4

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Scarlet Euphoria

  • Handle Type

    Optima

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    131

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    5

  • Refrigerator Light

    Bulb Light

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    185

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    16

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    169

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)

    185

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Net Quantity

    1

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