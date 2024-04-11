We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
171L, Single Door Vertical Freezer, Smart Inverter, Shiny Steel Finish
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
*Products referred in the creative launched by Holding Group Companies of LG in different Countries across the World.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Energy Consumption Grade
-
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
-
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
39
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
530 x 1300 x 600
-
Product Weight (kg)
34
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door Alarm
-
-
Express Cool
-
-
Express Freeze
-
-
External LCD Display
-
-
External LED Display
-
-
Internal LED Display
-
-
Manual Control
-
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Shiny Steel
-
Handle Type
Vertical Pocket
-
Door (Material)
-
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Drawer_Freezer
Yes
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
-
Freezer Light
-
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
-
Non-Plumbing
-
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
-
-
Door-in-Door
-
-
InstaView
-
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
-
Star Rating
-
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
-
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
-
-
Hygiene Fresh+
-
-
Refrigerator Light
-
-
Shelf_Folding
-
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
-
Vegetable Box
-
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
-
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
GN-304SLBT
171L, Single Door Vertical Freezer, Smart Inverter, Shiny Steel Finish