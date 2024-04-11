Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GN-304SLBT

Smart Inverter Compressor

The cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

LG GN-304SLBT 171L Freezer Smart Storage

Smart Storage

With 6 shelves and 1 Drawer, you can now organize your frozen food giving easy access to all food items.
LG GN-304SLBT 171L Freezer Trendy Design

Trendy Design

From a contemporary look to practical usage, the unique square type handle enhances the charm of the product and makes it easy to use.
LG GN-304SLBT 171L Freezer Floor Space Saving

Floor Space Saving

Now utilize the floor space in a better way with this 530mm wide freezer.
LG GN-304SLBT 171L Freezer Direct Shelf Cooling

Direct Shelf Cooling

Cooling from each shelf offers faster and better cooling performance
DIMENSIONS

Capacity (Litre)
171
DIMENSIONS (W X D X H) (MM)
530 x 600 x 1300
Technology
Smart Inverter Compressor
Performance
Freezer Only (Fast Ice Making)

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Energy Consumption Grade

    -

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    -

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    -

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    39

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    530 x 1300 x 600

  • Product Weight (kg)

    34

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door Alarm

    -

  • Express Cool

    -

  • Express Freeze

    -

  • External LCD Display

    -

  • External LED Display

    -

  • Internal LED Display

    -

  • Manual Control

    -

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

  • Handle Type

    Vertical Pocket

  • Door (Material)

    -

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    -

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Drawer_Freezer

    Yes

  • Door Basket_Non-transparent

    -

  • Freezer Light

    -

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    -

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    -

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    -

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    -

  • Non-Plumbing

    -

  • Water Only Dispenser

    -

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    -

  • Door-in-Door

    -

  • InstaView

    -

  • LINEAR Cooling

    -

  • Star Rating

    -

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    -

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    -

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    -

  • Door Basket_Non-transparent

    -

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    -

  • Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

    -

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    -

  • Refrigerator Light

    -

  • Shelf_Folding

    -

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    -

  • Vegetable Box

    -

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    -

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    -

