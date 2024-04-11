Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Residential air conditioners

LG has a smart range of residential air conditioners to keep your home cool & comfortable. Explore LG's split & window air conditioner range below.

 

LG DUALCOOL Split AC

Changing the course of future technology

Evolving Air-conditioners into Technological Masterpieces.

Changing the course of future technology

LG Split AC with Ocean Black Fin

Ocean black fin*

In order to offer unbeatable protection against humidity, dust, sand, smoke and chemicals present in environment, LG DUALCOOL Air Conditioners come with Ocean Black Fins.

Ocean black fin*

LG Stabilizer Free Plus

Stabilizer free plus

Compressor is the most important component of an air conditioner. LG’s enhanced stabilizer-free plus operation prevents voltage fluctuations without compromising on the safety, savings and comfort.

Stabilizer free plus

LG High Temperature Cooling Score 5

High temperature cooling score of 5

LG's High Temperature Cooling Score of 5 is due to our years of experience and continued innovation in research and development which enables efficient refrigerant air flow & Intelligent control logic.

High temperature cooling score of 5

LG AC Same Day Installation

Know more

LG Built in Air Purifier Split AC

Built-in air purifier

The alarming rate of air pollution in Indian cities is resulting in serious implications for all. A massive scale air purification network has become a necessity.

Built-in air purifier

LG Hot & Cold Split AC

Hot & Cold airconditioner

LG Hot & Cold AC that delivers comfortable air throughout summers, winters and monsoons. It comes with the latest technological upgrades like Dual Inverter Compressor, 4-in-1 Convertible Cooling/Active Energy Control etc. which ensures cool air in summers, warm air in winters and dry air in monsoons without compromising on your comfort.

Hot & Cold airconditioner

LG Airconditioner Bajaj

Bring home LG air conditioners

Pay Rs. 1999 Fixed EMI on Split AC’s* Only Available Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Bring home LG air conditioners

DUAL inverter compressor

LG’s DUAL Inverter Compressor with Varied Speed Dual Rotary Motor has a wider rotational frequency which saves more energy along with higher speed cooling range than conventional compressors. This ensures that our DUAL Inverter ACs cool faster, last longer and run quieter.

 

LG 4 in 1 convertible cooling

4-in-1 Convertible cooling

LG 4-in-1 Convertible Air Conditioner is a perfect example to our air conditioning requirements as and when required. The varied models ascertain that optimum usages of energy is ensured without any compromises on the comfort quotient.

 

4-in-1 Convertible cooling

LG Ocean Black Fin

Ocean black fin

LG DUALCOOL ACs comes with Ocean Black Fin to offer unbeatable protection against dust, smoke and chemicals presents in environment and also offers protection against fin corrosion and UV resistance which in return provide better cooling and cost saving.

Ocean black fin

LG Voice Control

Voice control

LG DUALCOOL ThinQ Models are compatible to your smart phones and AI Speakers such as Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa. Now monitor & control your LG AC any time any where.

Voice control

LG Wi-Fi Smart Control

Come home to comfort

Built-in Wi-Fi smart control

The LG ThinQ app lets you access and control your air conditioner with your smartphone* even when you're not at home.

Built-in Wi-Fi smart control

LG Filter Out unwanted Pollutants

Filter out unwanted pollutants

LG's filtration system is designed to capture dust particles over 10μm in size while removing allergens in the air, such as dust mites, to provide a cleaner, healthier environment.

Filter out unwanted pollutants

LG ThinQ and Voice Control

LG ThinQ & Voice control

Easily monitors and controls the Air Conditioner at anytime and from anywhere. Start or stop cooling, change the mode or set the temperature while on the go.

LG ThinQ & Voice control
LG 100%25 Copper with Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper with ocean black protection

Special Ocean Black Protection provide exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke & pollutants.

100% Copper with ocean black protection

