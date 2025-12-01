About Cookies on This Site

Benefits for government employees purchase store
  • VIP Price on Buy Now
    Special Discount
    7% additional off
  • Exclusive Deal
    Exclusive deal
    Special coupon
  • No cost EMI
    No cost EMI
    On selected products
Sign-up to become MyLG member today!
Enjoy incredible offers and benefits exclusively crafted for government employees.
  1. Step 1
    1
    1. Select a program

  2. Step 2
    2
    2. Verify email

  3. Step 3
    3
    3. Start shopping and saving

FAQs

Q1. Who is eligible for the Government discount?

Government organizations partnered with us can avail discounts, provided employees have an authorized email ID, government employee ID. You can also apply through Udchalo Affiliate Platform.

Q2. When I try to log in, I get the message "You are not eligible to participate in the program.”

If you see this message, it is possible that you are not properly registered with us. Please check your registration status or contact support for assistance.

Q3.  Do I need an LG account to access the Government discount?

Yes, an LG account is required to access Government discounts unless you are accessing the store through an affiliate website, i.e. Udchalo Affiliate Platform.

Q4.  Which products qualify for the Government discount?

You can enjoy exclusive discounts on all LG product range.

Q5.  Can I share the Government discount with someone else?

No, the discounts cannot be transferred to another person.

Q6.  Can I combine the Government discount with other offers? 

Any offers, discounts, or promotions provided by LG.com, independent of the Program, are not available to users in connection with a Program purchase.

Terms and Conditions for Governments Store.

KNOW MORE