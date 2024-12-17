We are LG Electronics India Limited ("LG", "us", "we" or "our"), and this privacy policy ("Privacy Policy") is intended to tell you how we use, retain and safeguard your personal information that we collect about you in connection with the subscription services (“Services”).



For the purposes of this Privacy Policy, "Services" refer to the subscription-based offerings related to LG products.



By accessing/using our Services, you are accepting and consenting to the practices described in this privacy policy and you allow us to collect, process and use your personal information for the purposes mentioned under this privacy policy.







1. WHAT PERSONAL INFORMATION DO WE COLLECT ABOUT YOU?

1.1. Information you provide directly.

a) When you visit our best shops and/or avail our Services, we may collect your personal information, including your name, date of birth, age, contact number, address (including pin codes), email address, and payment-related information to process the transaction.

b) When you contact our customer support service, we may collect information related to the product and/or service to address your queries or concerns





1.2. Information we collect from other sources.

a) When you use our products or avail of our services, we may collect information directly from you or your device (e.g., mobile phone, tablet, or other electronic devices). This includes information such as device model details, hardware information, IMEI number and other unique device identifiers, phone number, serial number, sales code, access logs, current software version, MAC address, GPS location, if applicable, and subscription information.

b) If you contact us through offline channels (e.g., customer visits, phone calls, or survey participation), we may collect details such as your name, contact information, and other data you provide during such interactions.

c) Through customer surveys, we may collect insights and information about your preferences, feedback, and usage of our products or services.

d) If you access our products or services through IOT-based applications (such as the ThinQ App), we may collect diagnostic, technical, and error-related information to enhance the product experience.

e) Any information obtained through digital advertisements, such as your interactions with our campaigns, inquiries made through direct calls, or shared details for product or service support, may also be collected to provide or improve our services.

f) In certain cases, we may also receive information such as address verification details from authorized third-party service providers who perform identity verification and KYC (Know Your Customer) checks on our behalf. These third parties are required to obtain your explicit consent for sharing such information with us, and all data is collected and processed in compliance with applicable laws.







2. HOW DOES LG USE THE INFORMATION COLLECTED?

We collect and use personal information for lawful purposes, which include but not limited to the following:



a) To operate, provide, develop, analyse, and improve our products, and/or services.

b) To train our customer support staff, monitor the quality of customer support, address grievances and/or provide customer support concerning our products and/or services.

c) To provide you with updates on our products and/or services.

d) To promote/market our products and/or services, by way of sharing customized content, the recommendation for personalized services, and/or details of the offers/campaign with you that might interest you, through the SMS, E-mail, WhatsApp, Push Notifications and other direct marketing channels and platforms, including social media etc.

e) To safeguard the security of our systems and processes.

f) To provide software updates (IOT), maintenance services and support for our products and/or services.

g) To address concerns related to fraud, money laundering, and/or other unlawful activities.

h) To verify your identity for enabling you to use our products and/or services.

i) To comply with the law and legal processes including notices received from the court, tribunal and/or government / statutory authorities.

j) To protect our rights, property, or safety, or any of our affiliates, business partners, or customers.







3. WHO DO WE SHARE YOUR INFORMATION WITH?

We may share your personal information for the purposes identified under this privacy policy with the following entities located in India or outside who ensures the same level of data protection as ours or as required under Information Technology Act, 2000 and the rules framed thereunder:

a) With entities which are: (i) controlled by LG Electronics India Ltd., (ii) controls LG Electronics India Ltd; or (iii) are under common control of LG Electronics India Ltd.

b) With our agents, service providers, and/or third parties who are engaged in providing/fulfilling/delivering our products and/or the services availed by you.

c) With our agents, service providers, and/or third parties who are engaged in providing customer support, conducting surveys or sending updates to you regarding our products and/or the services.







4. HOW LONG DO WE SAVE YOUR INFORMATION?

We retain your personal information for the period necessary to fulfil the purposes for which your personal information has been collected as outlined in this privacy policy unless a longer retention period is required by law.







5. HOW DO WE KEEP YOUR INFORMATION SECURE?

We want to assure you that your privacy is important to us. We at all points of time endeavor to implement reasonable security practices and procedures as mandated under applicable laws including but not limited to the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the rules framed thereunder and have a comprehensive documented information security program and information security policies that contain managerial, technical, operational and physical security control measures that are commensurate with respect to the information being collected and the nature of our business.

6. THIRD-PARTY LINKS AND SERVICES

We may engage third-party service providers to facilitate certain functionalities, such as identity verification or credit score assessments. These third parties may directly communicate with you or request additional information as part of their services.These third-party are not under our control and as such, we are not responsible for the privacy practices or the content, or operations of such third parties. We strongly recommend that you take the time to review the privacy policies of any third parties to which you provide personal information.

7. THIRD-PARTY FEATURES ON OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES

Some of the content, advertising, and functionality on the products or services are provided by third parties. These third parties may use cookies, beacons, tracking pixels, and other tools to collect information about customers' use of these services. These third parties are not controlled directly by us. Depending on how you interact with these features your information may be shared with these third parties. For more information about 'features', and terms of use, please visit each third party's website.

8. WHAT ARE YOUR RIGHTS AND HOW CAN YOU EXERCISE THEM?

You have the right to review the personal information shared by you and request correction or the update of any inaccurate personal information.You also have the option to not provide the information or withdraw the consent provide to us for the continued use of your information, in which case you may not be able to avail the benefit of the products and/or the services which require us to use the said information.If you wish to exercise any of the above rights, please contact us by using the contact details below or any other mode of communication shared with you at the time of giving consent or enrolling for any of our products and/or services.

9. CHILDREN'S PERSONAL INFORMATION

We consider a child to be anyone under the age of 18. We do not knowingly collect or try to collect personal information from or about children without the consent of a parent or guardian. In case we discover that a child under 18 has provided us with personal information, we immediately delete this from our servers.

10. CHANGES TO THIS PRIVACY POLICY

We may change the privacy policy from time to time at our sole discretion. The revised privacy policy will become effective upon our posting of the revised privacy policy.You should always refer to the latest version of the privacy policy. You can refer to the date mentioned at the top of this page to identify the last date on which the privacy policy was revised.Your continued use of our website or products or services will imply your express consent to the modified privacy policy.

11. CONTACT