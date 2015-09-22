Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
09/22/2015
Dear Customers,

 

For information regarding  sales of parts & accessories, you can contact the nearest service center.

Please click on the below link to locate the service center in your city:

http://www.lg.com/in/support/repair-service/find-repair-provider

 

For any other parts & accessory sales related query,kindly call our toll free number:

1800 315 9999 or 1800 180 9999

 

Regards,

LG Customer Service

