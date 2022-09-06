Updates to LG Electronics Service.

We sincerely thank our customers for using LG Electronics Service.

We are updating our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, effective [09/30/2022].

You can read the updated version of our Privacy Policy here .

Key Updates:

- Updates on personal information we collect through our products and services

- Updates on how we transfer information within and outside of your country of residence, consistent with the Privacy Policy

Next Steps:

You will be invited to accept the updated version of our Privacy Policy on and from [09/30/2022].

If you do not agree to the changes, you will be able to terminate your LG account without penalty.

Thank you for continuing to use LG Electronics Service.