Order cancellation

If your order is eligible for cancellation, a 'cancel order' button will be available till the order is shipped. Click this button to initiate cancellation of your order. Customer should contact their issuer bank if the order cancelled was placed on EMI. Any interest or Closure fees assessed on EMI cancellation will not be borne by LG. If the order which has been cancelled was placed at a special price, under cash back, exchange, upgrade or any other offer, the same offer benefit can be availed on new transaction if it also meet all offer terms post successful processing of refund. In a rare case if a cancelled order is still delivered, please raise a return request within 24 hours at toll free number Return will be taken only if product is not opened and not used. It may take up to 7-10 days for refund credit to reflect into your account after the refund is initiated.