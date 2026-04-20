TERMS & CONDITIONS

LG AITV New Product Launch Offer T&C via LG ONLINE Brand Store (OBS)

Offer Period 24th Apr – 4th May, 2026

(LGEIL reserves right to modify/reduce/extend /Pause dates as per business requirement/Stock availability for this period)

Launch /Pre-book Offer: New LG AI TV + Soundbar Launch Combo

Buy Eligible LGAITV ~ OLED Or QNED TV & get LG Soundbar as a COMBO

(Soundbar price adjusted in TV final price)

(**on purchase of Select TV Models)

In-case of Pre-Book Customer buy the Primary products (TV) & may await upto 7-10 days for the actual product delivery/based on LG logistics transport

**Models Applicable: New Product Launch (NPI) TV

OLED C6 : LG OLEDC6 (55)139cm (65)165cm

QNED 85B : LG QNED85B (65)139cm,

Based on Business needs LGEIL reserves the right to increase/decreased/Modify Offer Models

Launch Offer Applicable Soundbar

Eligible Soundbar: example: SQ70TYCINDLLK/S65TR.CINDLLK/SC9S.DINDLLK/S70TY.CINDLLK

Based on Business needs LGEIL reserves the right to increase/decreased/Modify applicable Soundbar models

Soundbar Pricing Adjustment:

New LG AI TV + Soundbar Launch Combo is a creative statement made to convey the benefit to customer

When an eligible Soundbar is added along with the main product:

The value of the Soundbar is internally adjusted from the main product’s (TV) price and accordingly will reflect in the TV invoice accordingly.

Invoicing

The Add on Soundbar will be listed as a separate item in a separate invoice (may not show the discount) however, the discount equivalent to the Soundbar value will be shown as a reduction in the primary product’s (TV) price.

Taxes applicable as per process

Terms of Use:

This offer is applicable only at the time of purchase of the eligible product and cannot be claimed later.

The offer is valid only for pre-identified eligible TV & Soundbar combinations.

The offer is non-exchangeable and cannot be redeemed in cash or other products.

How to avail Offer:

1. Customer Lands at LG DOTCOM > Clicks on banner or Visits Product page directly

2. Customer Is Auto directed to the Offer Page with Product listing of LG OLEDC6, & LG QNED85B

3. Person add the Primary Product(TV) as per list & Books the TV & proceeds to buy as per OBS buying process

4. 2nd Soundbar Combo: Customer who has purchased/added to Cart eligible TV from through OBS, can be directed to buy basis 3 different customer journey flow, dependent on system application at the time of purchase

In-case of Pre-Book Customer buy the products & may await upto 7-10 days for the actual product delivery

5.1: Flow OPT1: Combo Bundle: (subjected to LGEIL discretion & not mandatory)

~ Customer lands at promotion page/ directly at eligible TV model & adds the primary product (TV) to cart

~ After adding the eligible TV to cart, person has to visit eligible Soundbar page (listed below) or click on the Offer tile of respective TV model> & add the Soundbar to the cart

~ On adding the eligible Soundbar>the Shopping cart will re-check if both the TV & Soundbar Models are eligible as per offer/in stock

~ Offer coupon will be auto applied

~ Two invoices for TV & Audio product will be generated, while Audio invoice will be full value, TV invoice will have discounted amount equivalent to the Audio product

~ TV +Soundbar Combination (Combination may be changed/paused/Added based on LGEIL discretion)

TV Combo Soundbar Soundbar Link to Visit OLED55C6PLA.ATR S70TY. CINDLLK https://www.lg.com/in/audio/soundbars/s70ty/ OLED65C6PLA.ATR SC9S.DINDLLK https://www.lg.com/in/audio/soundbars/sc9s/ 65QNED85BLA.ATR SQ70TY.CINDLLK https://www.lg.com/in/audio/soundbars/sq70ty/

5.2: Flow OPT2: Auto ADD on Bundle: (subjected to LGEIL discretion & not mandatory)

~ Customer adds the primary product (TV), sees a POP up for the add on Soundbar> on Adding

- Gets a discount coupon with value equal to the current Soundbar value (as defined by system)> Overall purchase is of 2 items but customer needs to pay a value of the NPI eligible TV only

- Post purchase the customers gets two receipt wherein the discount amount of Soundbar is calculated on the TV receipt (as it’s a TV offer)/ no change in Soundbar receipt

5.3: Flow OPT3: LG Call Centre Call Back: (subjected to LGEIL discretion & not mandatory)

~ Customer who has purchased NPI offer TV through OBS. will be called by E- Promoter for availing the offer.

- After 7-10days of proof of delivery/beyond exchange period, LGEIL will arrange call via E-Promoter to eligible TV consumers to purchase add on Soundbar basis the combo offer via LG OBS

- Coupons Code will be generated by OBS Team after IOD of the primary product

Coupon Conditions-

- One Time Use only.

- Not to be clubbed with any other offer / coupon.

- To be linked to email of OBS customer account

- Usage validity 4 week including the day of creation. (In the rare case window is expired, extension via LG Management, on eligible case)

Kindly Note