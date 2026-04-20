TERMS & CONDITIONS

LG AITV New Product Launch Offer T&C via LG ONLINE Brand Store (LG OBS)(2026)

Offer Period 23th Apr – 15th May, 2026

(LGEIL reserves right to modify/reduce/extend dates as per business requirement/Stock availability for this period)

Launch Offer

Buy Eligible OLED Or QNED TV & get a Soundbar for Rupee 1 (INR) (**1 on purchase of Select TV Models)

In-case of Pre-Book Customer buy the Primary products (TV) & await 7 days for the actual product delivery/based on LG logistics transport

**Models Applicable: New Product Launch (NPI) TV

OLED C 6: LG OLEDC6 (55)139 cms (65)165Cms

QNED 85B: LG QNED85B (65)139cm,

Based on Business needs LGEIL reserves the right to increase/decreased/Modify Offer Models

Launch Offer Applicable Soundbar

Soundbar at Re1: example: SQ70TYCINDLLK/S65TR.CINDLLK/SC9S.DINDLLK/S70TY.CINDLLK

Based on Business needs LGEIL reserves the right to increase/decreased/Modify applicable Soundbar models

Soundbar Pricing Adjustment:

When an eligible Soundbar is added along with the main product:

The value of the Soundbar is internally adjusted from the main product’s price and accordingly will reflect in the invoice accordingly

Invoicing

The Add on Soundbar will be listed as a separate item in a separate invoice; however, the discount equivalent to the Soundbar value will be shown as a reduction in the primary product’s (TV) price.

Terms of Use:

This offer is applicable only at the time of purchase of the eligible product and cannot be claimed later.

The offer is valid only for pre-identified eligible TV & Soundbar combinations.

The offer is non-exchangeable and cannot be redeemed in cash or other products.

How to avail Offer:

Customer Lands at LG DOTCOM > Clicks on banner or Visits Product page directly Customer Is Auto directed to the Offer Page with Product listing of LG OLEDC6, & LG QNED85B Person add the Primary Product(TV) as per list & Books the TV & proceeds to buy as per OBS buying process

4. 2nd Soundbar@Re1: Customer who has purchased TV from above list of SKU's through OBS. In-case of Pre-Book Customer buy the products & await 7 days for the actual product delivery

5.1: Primary Flow OPT1: ADD on Bundle:

~ Customer adds the primary product, sees a POP up for the add on Soundbar> on Adding

Gets a discount coupon with value equal to the current Soundbar value (as defined by system)> Overall purchase is of 2 items but customer needs to pay a value of the NPI eligible TV only

~ Post purchase the customers gets two receipt wherein the discount amount of Soundbar is calculated on the TV receipt (as it’s a TV offer)

5.2: Flow OPT2: CIC Call Back: (subjected to LGEIL discretion & not mandatory

~ Customer who has purchased NPI offer TV through OBS. will be called by E- Promoter for availing the offer.

-After 7 days of IOD, we will arrange call via E-Promoter to purchase 2nd TV/Sbar at RE1 from LG OBS

- Coupons Code will be generated by OBS Team after IOD of the primary product

Coupon Conditions-

- One Time Use only.

- Not to be clubbed with any other offer / coupon.

- To be linked to email of OBS customer account

- Usage validity 4 week including the day of creation. (in the rare case window is expired, extension via LG Management, on eligible case)

Kindly Note