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TERMS & CONDITIONS
LG AITV New Product Launch Offer T&C via LG ONLINE Brand Store (LG OBS)(2026)
Offer Period 23th Apr – 15th May, 2026
(LGEIL reserves right to modify/reduce/extend dates as per business requirement/Stock availability for this period)
Launch Offer
Buy Eligible OLED Or QNED TV & get a Soundbar for Rupee 1 (INR) (**1 on purchase of Select TV Models)
In-case of Pre-Book Customer buy the Primary products (TV) & await 7 days for the actual product delivery/based on LG logistics transport
**Models Applicable: New Product Launch (NPI) TV
OLED C 6: LG OLEDC6 (55)139 cms (65)165Cms
QNED 85B: LG QNED85B (65)139cm,
Based on Business needs LGEIL reserves the right to increase/decreased/Modify Offer Models
Launch Offer Applicable Soundbar
Soundbar at Re1: example: SQ70TYCINDLLK/S65TR.CINDLLK/SC9S.DINDLLK/S70TY.CINDLLK
Based on Business needs LGEIL reserves the right to increase/decreased/Modify applicable Soundbar models
Soundbar Pricing Adjustment:
When an eligible Soundbar is added along with the main product:
The value of the Soundbar is internally adjusted from the main product’s price and accordingly will reflect in the invoice accordingly
Invoicing
The Add on Soundbar will be listed as a separate item in a separate invoice; however, the discount equivalent to the Soundbar value will be shown as a reduction in the primary product’s (TV) price.
Terms of Use:
This offer is applicable only at the time of purchase of the eligible product and cannot be claimed later.
The offer is valid only for pre-identified eligible TV & Soundbar combinations.
The offer is non-exchangeable and cannot be redeemed in cash or other products.
How to avail Offer:
- Customer Lands at LG DOTCOM > Clicks on banner or Visits Product page directly
- Customer Is Auto directed to the Offer Page with Product listing of LG OLEDC6, & LG QNED85B
- Person add the Primary Product(TV) as per list & Books the TV & proceeds to buy as per OBS buying process
4. 2nd Soundbar@Re1: Customer who has purchased TV from above list of SKU's through OBS. In-case of Pre-Book Customer buy the products & await 7 days for the actual product delivery
5.1: Primary Flow OPT1: ADD on Bundle:
~ Customer adds the primary product, sees a POP up for the add on Soundbar> on Adding
Gets a discount coupon with value equal to the current Soundbar value (as defined by system)> Overall purchase is of 2 items but customer needs to pay a value of the NPI eligible TV only
~ Post purchase the customers gets two receipt wherein the discount amount of Soundbar is calculated on the TV receipt (as it’s a TV offer)
5.2: Flow OPT2: CIC Call Back: (subjected to LGEIL discretion & not mandatory
~ Customer who has purchased NPI offer TV through OBS. will be called by E- Promoter for availing the offer.
-After 7 days of IOD, we will arrange call via E-Promoter to purchase 2nd TV/Sbar at RE1 from LG OBS
- Coupons Code will be generated by OBS Team after IOD of the primary product
Coupon Conditions-
- One Time Use only.
- Not to be clubbed with any other offer / coupon.
- To be linked to email of OBS customer account
- Usage validity 4 week including the day of creation. (in the rare case window is expired, extension via LG Management, on eligible case)
Kindly Note
- Exclusive consumer offer applicable till promo stock last
- CIC Additional discount 2% & Weekly Offer shall be applicable over & above
- Additionally Bank cashbacks/EMI/Weekly offers will be applicable .For detail of cashback/EMI/ Offer Details/ Weekly Offers please visit. https://www.lg.com/in/
- No Other Offers are applicable unless specifically mentioned
- LG shall assume no liability financial or otherwise and reserves the right to change, amend, modify, suspend, or terminate all or any part of the offer at any time without any notice, based on market conditions/stock availability.
- In-case of Return, both product will need to returned together ( in-case of TV + TV)
- In-case of Pre-book, product will be delivered after the stock arrives at respective local warehouse ( may take upward of 10 days for delivery)
- LGEIL May as per Business environment start with Offer on TV models in phase manner:1st phase OLED Models 2nd Phase QNED Models
- Full l all List & T&C to be included in link: https://www.lg.com/in/terms-and-conditons-of-purchase/