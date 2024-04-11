We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*86 (218.44cm) UQ90 features α7 Gen5 AI Processor.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
AI Brightness Control
A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.
*UQ80/75/70 feature virtual surround 5.1 up-mix.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Smart beyond what you think
Details showing logos of alexa, Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.
My profile
Sport Alert
HDR10 Pro
FILMMAKER MODE™
All your favorites in one place.
Game Dashboard & Optimizer
HGiG
Key Specs
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
967x564x57.1
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
8.8
All Spec
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
967x564x57.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
967x622x216
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1055x660x142
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
801x216
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
8.8
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
8.9
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
10.7
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
200x200
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Imported By
LG Electronics A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative IND Estate, Mathura Road New Delhi -110044 (India )
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
What people are saying
-
Buy Directly
LG UHD TV UQ80 43 (108cm) 4K Smart TV | WebOS | ThinQ AI | Active HDR