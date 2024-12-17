Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UQ73 108 cm (43) 4K UHD Smart TV | WebOS | HDR

LG UQ73 108 cm (43) 4K UHD Smart TV | WebOS | HDR

43UT73506LA

LG UQ73 108 cm (43) 4K UHD Smart TV | WebOS | HDR

  LG 43ut73506la 4k uhd tvs front view
  side view
  rear view
  bottom view
  prospective view
  top view
  detail view
LG 43ut73506la 4k uhd tvs front view
Key Features

  • α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K with 4K Upscaling
  • Filmmaker Mode: Enjoy your Content as the Director Intended
  • AI Sound Pro (Virtual Surround 5.1) for an Immersive Experience
  • Smart WebOS platform with OTT Apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and many more
  • ALLM, HGIG Mode for a Better HDR Gaming Experience
A scenic view of a sunset and glaciers.

Crystal clear 4K experience

LG UHD TVs upgrade your viewing experience. Enjoy vivid colors and breathtaking detail in Real 4K.
Camera moves from a close-up of top of TV down to a close-up of front of TV. TV screen shows green aurora. Camera zooms out to show very wide living room area. The living room is gray overall and there shows a forest through window outside.

Introducing the perfect fit in your space

LG UHD TV now features a slimmer design and minimal bezel that complement your home interior.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

Experience superb entertainment enhanced from within

Smart alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 auto-optimizes audio and brightness, for full immersion in action.

*Screen image simulated.

An image of a sunset captured in between two trees in a lavender field is enhanced with the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.
α5 Gen 5 AI Processor

Boost your viewing experience

α5 Gen5 AI Processor enhances the LG UHD TV to provide you with an immersive experience.
A view of nature, compared picture quality that non 4K content and upscaled 4K content.

Redefine scale of 4K

Watch non-4K content in 4K on large UHD screens to enjoy clarity and precision in every moment.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

Video showing ThinQ AI controlled by voice command as recommended picks are shown after speech bubble is shown.
ThinQ AI

Smart beyond what you think

From voice control to personalized content, ThinQ AI makes LG UHD TV a seriously smart experience.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
*Magic Remote to be Purchased Separately.

Smart beyond what you think

Easy control with just your voice. Smart Voice Control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and more, make controlling your LG UHD TV easier and quicker than ever.

Details showing logos of Hey Google, alexa, Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.

*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.

My profile

Enjoy comfort by logging into your own account and watching recommended content just for you.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

Sport Alert

With Sport Alert, you can stop worrying about missing out on your favorite matches! Receive notifications before all the most important games.

*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.

Image showing a couple watching a show using an LG UHD TV.

Cinema-like experience at home

Watch in 4K and enjoy a viewing experience like the ones in the cinema.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*4K Ultra HD limitations apply. Visit http://go.nflx.me/4K.

HDR10

With HDR10 brightness level is adjusted to enhance color and clarity in every image. Be mesmerized by how realistic your content looks.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Enjoy your favorite films just the way they were filmed and appreciate the elements of authenticity from the perspective of the director.

All your favorites in one place.

Ready for movie night. All set up for binging. Find virtually anything to watch on the available streaming apps. With Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+ and many more, something exciting is always showing.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
**Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.
***Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
****Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
******Supported service may differ by country.

Monitor showing character wearing hi-tech gears.

Gear up for epic gaming

Enjoy fantastic gaming experience using Game Dashboard & Optimizer, and HGiG.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Find all the settings you need for optimal gameplay in one place. Game Dashboard allows you to change the current game genre settings quickly.

HGiG

LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry, allowing you to enjoy the latest HDR games and immerse yourself in your gameplay.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

A flower box upcycled using an LG UHD monitor box packaging.

Greener for better

LG UHD TV's packaging has been redesigned using single color printing and a recyclable box.

*Content on box may vary by model or country.

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    957 x 559 x 79.2

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    6.7

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24 (Re:New)

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Ready (requires Magic Remote)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    957 x 559 x 79.2

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    957 x 609 x 229

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1075 x 652 x 135

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    856 x 236

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    6.7

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    6.8

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    9.1

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 300

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ready (requires Magic Remote)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Ltd.

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Ltd.

  • Net Quantity

    1

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Standard Remote

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

