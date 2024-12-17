We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UQ73 108 cm (43) 4K UHD Smart TV | WebOS | HDR
Key Features
- α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K with 4K Upscaling
- Filmmaker Mode: Enjoy your Content as the Director Intended
- AI Sound Pro (Virtual Surround 5.1) for an Immersive Experience
- Smart WebOS platform with OTT Apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and many more
- ALLM, HGIG Mode for a Better HDR Gaming Experience
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Smart alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 auto-optimizes audio and brightness, for full immersion in action.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
Smart beyond what you think
Details showing logos of Hey Google, alexa, Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.
My profile
Sport Alert
HDR10
FILMMAKER MODE™
All your favorites in one place.
Game Dashboard & Optimizer
HGiG
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
957 x 559 x 79.2
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
6.7
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24 (Re:New)
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
AI Chatbot
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Google Cast
Yes
-
Home Hub
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)
-
LG Channels
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Ready (requires Magic Remote)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
957 x 559 x 79.2
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
957 x 609 x 229
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1075 x 652 x 135
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
856 x 236
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
6.7
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
6.8
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
9.1
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
300 x 300
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ready (requires Magic Remote)
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 110~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Ltd.
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Ltd.
-
Net Quantity
1
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Standard Remote
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
