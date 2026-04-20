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LG 139 cm (55) 4K UHD AI UA8200 Smart TV with α7 AI Processor Gen8, Filmmaker Mode with Dolby Atmos, 2025 + LG Soundbar for TV, 2.1 Channel, 300W, WOW Interface, AI Sound Pro, Dolby Digital

LG 139 cm (55) 4K UHD AI UA8200 Smart TV with α7 AI Processor Gen8, Filmmaker Mode with Dolby Atmos, 2025 + LG Soundbar for TV, 2.1 Channel, 300W, WOW Interface, AI Sound Pro, Dolby Digital

55UA8200.S40T
Front view of LG 139 cm (55) 4K UHD AI UA8200 Smart TV with α7 AI Processor Gen8, Filmmaker Mode with Dolby Atmos, 2025 + LG Soundbar for TV, 2.1 Channel, 300W, WOW Interface, AI Sound Pro, Dolby Digital 55UA8200.S40T
LG S40T Soundbars front view
Front view of LG 139 cm (55) 4K UHD AI UA8200 Smart TV with α7 AI Processor Gen8, Filmmaker Mode with Dolby Atmos, 2025 + LG Soundbar for TV, 2.1 Channel, 300W, WOW Interface, AI Sound Pro, Dolby Digital 55UA8200.S40T
LG S40T Soundbars front view

Key Features

  • Breathtaking colour and detail with 4K HDR10 & super upscaling
  • AI picture Pro, AI Sound Pro powered by alpha 7 AI processor 4K Gen8
  • Cinematic Experience with Filmmaker mode & Dolby Atmos
  • Easy Soundbar control for TV with WOW Interface
  • Always ideal audio from AI Sound Pro
  • Diverse listening experiences with 3-Band EQ
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
LG 55UA82006LA 4K UHD TVs front view

55UA82006LA

LG 139 cm (55) 4K UHD AI UA8200 Smart TV with α7 AI Processor Gen8, Filmmaker Mode with Dolby Atmos
LG S40T Soundbars front view

S40T

LG Soundbar for TV, 2.1 Channel, 300W, WOW Interface, AI Sound Pro, Dolby Digital
LG UHD TV sits slightly angled facing left and depicts colorful marbles placed in different colors of pink, blue and purple. The alpha 7 4K AI Processor logo is embedded in the bottom right corner of the TV. Logo of LG UHD AI sits on the bottom left corner. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha AI processor.

LG UHD TV sits slightly angled facing left and depicts colorful marbles placed in different colors of pink, blue and purple. The alpha 7 4K AI Processor logo is embedded in the bottom right corner of the TV. Logo of LG UHD AI sits on the bottom left corner. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha AI processor.

See finer details with absolute clarity

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.
Print

Key Specs

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K UHD

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

AUDIO - Audio Output

20W

AUDIO - Speaker System

2.0 Channel

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1236 x 718 x 67.9

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)

11.5

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K UHD

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

AI Upscaling

4K Super Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Yes

Picture Mode

10 modes

Auto Calibration

Yes

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 60Hz)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Ready (requires Magic Remote)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Voice ID

Ready (requires Magic Remote)

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1236 x 718 x 67.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1236 x 780 x 230

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

1360 x 845 x 142

TV Stand (WxD, mm)

1086 x 230

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

11.5

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

11.6

Packaging Weight (kg)

15.8

VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

300 x 200

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ready (requires Magic Remote)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

1ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

PRODUCT DETAILS

Country of Origin

India

Energy Star Rating

2

Imported By

LG Electronics India Ltd.

Manufactured By

LG Electronics India Ltd. Plot No. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 (India)

Net Quantity

1N

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Standard Remote

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

Print

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Game

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Version

5.3

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Optical

1

USB

1

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

22 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

35 W

WEIGHT

Main

1.65 kg

Subwoofer

4.2 kg

Gross Weight

7.6 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Optical Cable

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1

Number of Speakers

3 EA

Output Power

300 W

PRODUCT DETAILS

Imported By

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044.

Net Quantity

1

Country of Origin

China

Manufactured By

LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC/

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