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LG 139 cm (55) 4K UHD AI UA8200 Smart TV with α7 AI Processor Gen8, Filmmaker Mode with Dolby Atmos, 2025 + LG Soundbar for QNED TV with Dolby Atmos, 3.1.1 Channel, Center Up-firing Speaker
LG 139 cm (55) 4K UHD AI UA8200 Smart TV with α7 AI Processor Gen8, Filmmaker Mode with Dolby Atmos, 2025 + LG Soundbar for QNED TV with Dolby Atmos, 3.1.1 Channel, Center Up-firing Speaker
55UA8200.S70TY
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Key Features
- Breathtaking colour and detail with 4K HDR10 & super upscaling
- AI picture Pro, AI Sound Pro powered by alpha 7 AI processor 4K Gen8
- Cinematic Experience with Filmmaker mode & Dolby Atmos
- Total Soundbar match for LG TVs designed to amplify LG TVs and the convenient LG QNED Synergy Bracket
- Full soundscapes from Dolby Atmos, the Center Up-firing Speaker
- Simple control through your TV with WOW Interface, plus symphonic sound from WOW Orchestra
- LG 139 cm (55) 4K UHD AI UA8200 Smart TV with α7 AI Processor Gen8, Filmmaker Mode with Dolby Atmos
- LG Soundbar for QNED TV with Dolby Atmos, 3.1.1 Channel, Center Up-firing Speaker
Key Specs
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K UHD
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
AUDIO - Audio Output
20W
AUDIO - Speaker System
2.0 Channel
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1236 x 718 x 67.9
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)
11.5
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K UHD
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Direct
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
AI Upscaling
4K Super Upscaling
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
Picture Mode
10 modes
Auto Calibration
Yes
GAMING
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 60Hz)
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
AI Chatbot
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)
LG Channels
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Ready (requires Magic Remote)
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Voice ID
Ready (requires Magic Remote)
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1236 x 718 x 67.9
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1236 x 780 x 230
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1360 x 845 x 142
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
1086 x 230
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
11.5
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
11.6
Packaging Weight (kg)
15.8
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
300 x 200
AUDIO
Dolby Atmos
Yes
AI Sound
α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Audio Output
20W
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ready (requires Magic Remote)
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
WOW Orchestra
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
Ethernet Input
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
USB Input
1ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
PRODUCT DETAILS
Country of Origin
India
Energy Star Rating
2
Imported By
LG Electronics India Ltd.
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Ltd. Plot No. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 (India)
Net Quantity
1N
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Standard Remote
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
BROADCASTING
Analog TV Reception
Yes
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
All Spec
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Version
5.1
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
HDMI In
1
HDMI Out
1
Optical
1
USB
1
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
HDMI Cable
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
AAC
Yes
Dolby Atmos
Yes
Dolby Digital
Yes
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
DTS:X
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
Imported By
LG Electronics India Ltd
Net Quantity
1N
Country of Origin
India
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Ltd. Plot No. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 (India)
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
WOW Interface
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Main
950 x 63 x 115 mm
Subwoofer
200 x 377 x 285 mm
GENERAL
Number of Channels
3.1.1
Number of Speakers
7 EA
Output Power
400 W
HDMI SUPPORTED
120Hz
Yes
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
Dolby Vision
Yes
HDR10
Yes
Pass-through
Yes
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
VRR / ALLM
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
POWER
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Main)
33 W
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
33 W
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
Cinema
Yes
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
Game
Yes
Music
Yes
Sports
Yes
Standard
Yes
WEIGHT
Gross Weight
13.3 kg
Main
3.0 kg
Subwoofer
5.7 kg
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