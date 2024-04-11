LG UN73 55 (139 cm) 4K Smart UHD TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The Real 4K TV for all your entertainment needs
LG 55UN7350PTD Real 4K
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
Enhance everything you watch
LG 55UN7350PTD Quad Core Processor
Your central hub of convenience
LG 55UN7350PTD AI ThinQ
*Supported service may differ by country.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
Bring theater home
LG 55UN7350PTD Cinema Experience
*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of UHD Aliance, Inc.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
*Screen images simulated.
*Screen images simulated.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.
**Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.
***Supported service may differ by country.
Win the game with LG UHD TV
LG 55UN7350PTD Gaming Experience
*Screen images simulated.
Feel the stadium atmosphere
LG 55UN7350PTD Sports Experience
*Screen images simulated.
*Connection Available : LG PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5, RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
*Supported service may differ by country.
Live smarter with the new webOS
LG 55UN7350PTD WebOS
*Launcher Bar may differ by region.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
Designed for your space and entertainment
LG 55UN7350PTD Design
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
All Spec
PICTURE(PANEL)
-
Resolution
Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
Refresh Rate
50Hz
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR 10 Pro
Yes
-
HLG
Pro
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
Color Enhancer
Advanced color enhancer
-
Active Noise Reduction
Double Step NR
-
True Color Accuracy
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
4K Upscaler
GAMING FEATURES
-
HGIG Mode
Yes (MR)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
-
LG AI ThinQ™
Yes
-
Google Assistant
Google Assistant (Built-in)
-
Amazon Alexa
Alexa (Built-in)
-
Apple
Apple Airplay 2, Apple HomeKit
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
AI Functions
AI UX, AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit, Conversational AI
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
-
Operating System
LG webOS
-
Magic Remote Control
Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Direct Keys (Apps)
Netflix, Prime Video
-
Cloud Photo & Video
Yes
-
Multi view
Yes
-
LG Office
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker
-
Audio Output (rms)
20W
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound
AI Sound
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Surround Sound
ULTRA Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes (2 Way Playback)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi (Built-in)
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Share & Control
Yes
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Yes
INPUTS & OUTPUTS
-
HDMI Input
2 (Side) /1 (Rear)
-
USB Ports
1 (Side) /1 (Rear)
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
ARC (HDMI 2)
-
RF Input
1 (Rear)
-
LAN
1 (Rear)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Rear)
-
HDMI Version
HDMI 2.0
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption Standby Mode
0.5W
DIMENSION SET
-
Set Weight (without Stand) Kg
14.3
-
Set Weight (With Stand) Kg
14.5
-
Set Weight (In Carton) Kg
19.5
-
Set WXHXD (without Stand) mm
1244 X 726 X 87.1: (16)
-
Set WXHXD (with Stand) mm
1244 X 786 X 231
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
e-manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
-
Imported By
Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
Buy Directly
55UN7350PTD
LG UN73 55 (139 cm) 4K Smart UHD TV