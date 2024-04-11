LG UN73 55 (139 cm) 4K Smart UHD TV

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
front view

The Real 4K TV for all your entertainment needs

LG UHD TV was made to entertain by taking everything you watch to a new level. Whether it's cinema, sports, or games, it delivers real 4K images with vivid color and fine detail. Enjoy more realistic images in four times the resolution of Full HD.

LG 55UN7350PTD Real 4K

*The actual product may differ from image shown.

Quad Core Processor 4K

Enhance everything you watch

The processor removes video noise and creates more vibrant color and contrast. Low resolution images are upscaled and reproduced at close to 4K quality.

LG 55UN7350PTD Quad Core Processor

AI ThinQ

Your central hub of convenience

Intelligent LG AI ThinQ makes life all the more convenient. *Natural voice recognition allows you to command and control your Home IoT ecosystem.

LG 55UN7350PTD AI ThinQ

*Supported service may differ by country.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.

True Cinema Experience

Bring theater home

LG 55UN7350PTD Cinema Experience

An interview film of Christopher Nolan and other cinematographers, talking about Filmmaker mode's vision

FILMMAKER MODE™

Watch content as the creator intended

The processor automatically turns off motion smoothing for the full motion picture effect. Watch films and other content with the creative intent and cinematic experience preserved.

*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of UHD Aliance, Inc.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.

LG 55UN7350PTD HDR 10 Pro HLG Pro

HDR 10 Pro & HLG Pro

Enjoy content in lifelike high definition

LG UHD TVs provide optimal HDR picture quality with the support of major HDR formats including HDR 10 Pro and HLG Pro.

*Screen images simulated.

LG 55UN7350PTD Ultra Surround

Ultra Surround

Dive into the art of sound

Multiple virtual audio channels create a more immersive sound experience. Enjoy subtle dialogue and sophisticated sound as if you were in the scene itself.

*Screen images simulated.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.

Unlimited Entertainment

 

Endless content. Endless enjoyment

Dive into the wide variety of content to choose from Disney+ Hotstar, the Apple TV app, Netflix and Prime Videos. From the latest movies, TV shows, and documentaries, live sports and more, find them all here in one place. Just sit back and enjoy.

*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.
**Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.
***Supported service may differ by country.

Realistic Gaming Experience

Win the game with LG UHD TV

LG 55UN7350PTD Gaming Experience

LG 55UN7350PTD HGiG profile

HGiG profile for HDR Gaming

Immerse yourself in the game

HGiG recognizes tv performance and picture quality then tunes HDR graphics to provide the ultimate HDR gaming experience.

*Screen images simulated.

LG 55UN7350PTD Low Input Lag

Low Input Lag

Take complete control without delays

LG UHD TVs allow users to take full and instant control of games without any delays.
Thrilling Sports Experience

Feel the stadium atmosphere

LG 55UN7350PTD Sports Experience

LG 55UN7350PTD Wide Viewing Angle

Wide Viewing Angle

Lifelike color from any angle

Watch your favorite teams play on a display with spectacularly realistic colors, no matter where you sit.

*Screen images simulated.

LG 55UN7350PTD Bluetooth Surround Ready

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Big sound for the big game

Create a surround sound effect by connecting any two Bluetooth speakers to your LG UHD TV. Be more immersed in the game and feel the live atmosphere.

*Connection Available : LG PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5, RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.

LG 55UN7350PTD Sports Alert

Sports Alert

Never miss a shot

Sports Alert notifies you before, during, and after games. Don't worry about missing the big plays, even when you're watching something else.

*Supported service may differ by country.

Live smarter with the new webOS

Get a wide variety of OTT content at your fingertips. Your favorite movies, TV shows, documentaries, live sports and more are now all in one place.

LG 55UN7350PTD WebOS

*Launcher Bar may differ by region.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.

Designed for your space and entertainment

The slim bezels and sleek modern lines of LG UHD TVs add a premium design aesthetic to your space and enhance your viewing experience.

LG 55UN7350PTD Design

*The actual product may differ from image shown.

All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

  • Resolution

    Ultra HD 3840 x 2160

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Viewing Angle

    Wide Viewing Angle

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Quad Core Processor 4K

  • Refresh Rate

    50Hz

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Pro

  • HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • Color Enhancer

    Advanced color enhancer

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Double Step NR

  • True Color Accuracy

    Yes

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

GAMING FEATURES

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes (MR)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • LG AI ThinQ™

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Google Assistant (Built-in)

  • Amazon Alexa

    Alexa (Built-in)

  • Apple

    Apple Airplay 2, Apple HomeKit

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • AI Functions

    AI UX, AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit, Conversational AI

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES

  • Operating System

    LG webOS

  • Magic Remote Control

    Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Direct Keys (Apps)

    Netflix, Prime Video

  • Cloud Photo & Video

    Yes

  • Multi view

    Yes

  • LG Office

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Ch Speaker

  • Audio Output (rms)

    20W

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound

    AI Sound

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Surround Sound

    ULTRA Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V 5.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Share & Control

    Yes

  • Magic Mobile Connection

    Yes

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

  • HDMI Input

    2 (Side) /1 (Rear)

  • USB Ports

    1 (Side) /1 (Rear)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    ARC (HDMI 2)

  • RF Input

    1 (Rear)

  • LAN

    1 (Rear)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Rear)

  • HDMI Version

    HDMI 2.0

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Power Consumption Standby Mode

    0.5W

DIMENSION SET

  • Set Weight (without Stand) Kg

    14.3

  • Set Weight (With Stand) Kg

    14.5

  • Set Weight (In Carton) Kg

    19.5

  • Set WXHXD (without Stand) mm

    1244 X 726 X 87.1: (16)

  • Set WXHXD (with Stand) mm

    1244 X 786 X 231

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

  • e-manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

  • Imported By

    Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

