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LG 139cm (55) NANO 83A Smart TV with α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8, Filmmaker Mode with Dolby Atmos 2025 + LG Soundbar for TV, 2.1 Channel, 300W, WOW Interface, AI Sound Pro, Dolby Digital
LG 139cm (55) NANO 83A Smart TV with α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8, Filmmaker Mode with Dolby Atmos 2025 + LG Soundbar for TV, 2.1 Channel, 300W, WOW Interface, AI Sound Pro, Dolby Digital
55NANO83.S40T
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Key Features
- Pure Colors in Real 4K, vivid colors paired with astounding detail
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- Easy Soundbar control for TV with WOW Interface
- Always ideal audio from AI Sound Pro
- Diverse listening experiences with 3-Band EQ
- LG 139cm (55) NANO 83A Smart TV with α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8, Filmmaker Mode with Dolby Atmos 2025
- LG Soundbar for TV, 2.1 Channel, 300W, WOW Interface, AI Sound Pro, Dolby Digital
Key Specs
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K UHD
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
AUDIO - Audio Output
20W
AUDIO - Speaker System
2.0 Channel
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1235 x 715 x 57.5
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)
14
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K UHD
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Direct
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
AI Upscaling
4K Super Upscaling
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
AI Brightness Control
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
Picture Mode
10 modes
Auto Calibration
Yes
GAMING
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 60Hz)
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
AI Chatbot
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
LG Channels
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Voice ID
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1235 x 715 x 57.5
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1235 x 780 x 230
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1360 x 810 x 162
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
948 x 230
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
14
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
14.1
Packaging Weight (kg)
18.9
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
300 x 300
AUDIO
Dolby Atmos
Yes
AI Sound
α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Audio Output
20W
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
WOW Orchestra
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
Ethernet Input
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
PRODUCT DETAILS
Country of Origin
India
Energy Star Rating
2
Imported By
LG Electronics India Ltd
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Ltd. Plot No. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 (India)
Net Quantity
1N
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
BROADCASTING
Analog TV Reception
Yes
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Standard
Yes
Cinema
Yes
Game
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
Dolby Digital
Yes
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
AAC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Out
1
Bluetooth Version
5.3
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
Optical
1
USB
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Main
720 x 63 x 87 mm
Subwoofer
171 x 320 x 252 mm
POWER
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Main)
22 W
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
35 W
WEIGHT
Main
1.65 kg
Subwoofer
4.2 kg
Gross Weight
7.6 kg
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
Optical Cable
Yes
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
WOW Interface
Yes
GENERAL
Number of Channels
2.1
Number of Speakers
3 EA
Output Power
300 W
PRODUCT DETAILS
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044.
Net Quantity
1
Country of Origin
China
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC/
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