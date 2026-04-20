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LG 139cm (55) NANO 83A Smart TV with α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8, Filmmaker Mode with Dolby Atmos 2025 + LG Soundbar for TV, 2.1 Channel, 300W, WOW Interface, AI Sound Pro, Dolby Digital

LG 139cm (55) NANO 83A Smart TV with α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8, Filmmaker Mode with Dolby Atmos 2025 + LG Soundbar for TV, 2.1 Channel, 300W, WOW Interface, AI Sound Pro, Dolby Digital

55NANO83.S40T
Front view of LG 139cm (55) NANO 83A Smart TV with α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8, Filmmaker Mode with Dolby Atmos 2025 + LG Soundbar for TV, 2.1 Channel, 300W, WOW Interface, AI Sound Pro, Dolby Digital 55NANO83.S40T
LG S40T Soundbars front view
Front view of LG 139cm (55) NANO 83A Smart TV with α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8, Filmmaker Mode with Dolby Atmos 2025 + LG Soundbar for TV, 2.1 Channel, 300W, WOW Interface, AI Sound Pro, Dolby Digital 55NANO83.S40T
LG S40T Soundbars front view

Key Features

  • Pure Colors in Real 4K, vivid colors paired with astounding detail
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
  • Easy Soundbar control for TV with WOW Interface
  • Always ideal audio from AI Sound Pro
  • Diverse listening experiences with 3-Band EQ
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
LG 55NANO83A6A NanoCell front view

55NANO83A6A

LG 139cm (55) NANO 83A Smart TV with α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8, Filmmaker Mode with Dolby Atmos 2025
LG S40T Soundbars front view

S40T

LG Soundbar for TV, 2.1 Channel, 300W, WOW Interface, AI Sound Pro, Dolby Digital
LG NanoCell TV sits slightly angled facing left and depicts colorful threads. The alpha 7 4K AI Processor logo is embedded in the bottom right corner of the TV. The background is a light teal gradient.

LG NanoCell TV sits slightly angled facing left and depicts colorful threads. The alpha 7 4K AI Processor logo is embedded in the bottom right corner of the TV. The background is a light teal gradient.

Dive into a world of authentic color

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.
Print

Key Specs

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K UHD

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

AUDIO - Audio Output

20W

AUDIO - Speaker System

2.0 Channel

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1235 x 715 x 57.5

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)

14

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K UHD

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

AI Upscaling

4K Super Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Yes

Picture Mode

10 modes

Auto Calibration

Yes

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 60Hz)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Voice ID

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1235 x 715 x 57.5

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1235 x 780 x 230

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

1360 x 810 x 162

TV Stand (WxD, mm)

948 x 230

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

14

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

14.1

Packaging Weight (kg)

18.9

VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

300 x 300

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

PRODUCT DETAILS

Country of Origin

India

Energy Star Rating

2

Imported By

LG Electronics India Ltd

Manufactured By

LG Electronics India Ltd. Plot No. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 (India)

Net Quantity

1N

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

Print

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Game

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Version

5.3

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Optical

1

USB

1

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

22 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

35 W

WEIGHT

Main

1.65 kg

Subwoofer

4.2 kg

Gross Weight

7.6 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Optical Cable

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1

Number of Speakers

3 EA

Output Power

300 W

PRODUCT DETAILS

Imported By

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044.

Net Quantity

1

Country of Origin

China

Manufactured By

LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC/

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*Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.

 Shop for a New TV with the Latest TV Technology at LG India

 

 

LG offers advanced audio and video equipment for your TV that will exceed your home entertainment standards. Whether its family movie night in 3D, surround sound on your home theatre or festive game nights projected on the wall, LG delivers more than entertainment. Explore the world of televisions offered by LG, along with the advanced video accessories and audio equipment for all of your home electronics needs.

 

 

How to decide which Television is the best for you?

 

Buying your first TV or upgrading to a better one has now become easier than we thought. You can buy TV online just as easily as buying clothes online. If you are in search of an upgrade or a new TV, a good smart TV will be a great choice for the entire family. Not only everyone is able to enjoy it equally, but also make use of it for various purposes.

 

A high-definition TV functions more like a computer, it runs various apps and offers you with high resolution video quality. Upgrading to a smart android TV will allow you to watch shows and movies without the need for cable services. You can also browse the internet, play games or access compatible data from your computer. With upgraded versions and stylish new models, it’s time you finally bring home a new television of the best TV brand in India.

 

The first thing to consider is the type of panel you want to get, this can be a function of your budget, or of the picture quality and performance you desire from your television. The general most selling options are LED, QLED and OLED with a basic trade-off between price and performance as you move up the ladder towards OLED.

 

Talking about the screen size, the general rule here is bigger equals better, but be sure to keep your room requirements in mind when deciding upon your screen size. Resolution is an essential factor to consider, as HD Ready, Full High definition TV are widely available while 4K (Ultra-HD) is becoming more popular than ever. Be sure to get either HDR or Dolby Vision with a 4K LED TV for you to enjoy that superior picture quality.

 



Best Features of LG TVs

 

• α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

With deep learning algorithms, α9 Gen4 AI Processor analyses the on-screen content to deliver content at its most immersive. All adjustments are automatic, enhanced for the ultimate picture and sound, to make every viewing a spectacular one.


• Gallery Design

LG’s best LED TV and OLED TV can be hung on your wall like a piece of art, giving your space more elegance. While sitting flush with your wall, this TV also delivers the same exquisite view from every angle.


• Dolby Vision IQ & Atmos

Watch movies the way they should be – absolutely breath-taking just like the theatre experience. With Dolby Vision IQ, screen brightness, color, and contrast are intelligently adjusted for content genre and lighting conditions. Dolby Atmos delivers the immersive audio experience, for maximum enjoyment of all content.


• Dynamic Color Enhancer

The advanced image processor adjusts color for richer, more natural images. Enjoy the beauty of nature's true colors on your TV screen.


• Active HDR

Active HDR optimizes every scene, delivering delicate detail and rich color. The multi-HDR format, including HDR10 and HLG, coupled with LG's dynamic scene-by-scene adjustment technology, lets you enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality.


• Dolby Audio™

Experience clearer, more immersive theatre-quality sound at home with the Dolby Audio on your TV.


• Quad Core Processor

Four fast, accurate processors eliminate noise and create more dynamic color and contrast. Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images.



Different types of TVs you can buy at LG


• Rollable OLED TVs

Out-of-this-world picture quality combined with our new extraordinary rollable technology lets you step into the future every time you use your TV.


• OLED TVs

Designed after how life should be, the LG OLED TV boasts perfect picture quality, rich colors and deeper black.


• NANOCELL TVs

LG Nano Cell TV promises to deliver a viewing experience which is clearer than reality. Empowered by its 4K technology and the wide-viewing angles, one can enjoy a breath-taking experience with more vibrant colors and details.


• UHD 4K TVs

The LG 4K UHD TV now comes with AI ThinQ built-in, along with Ultra high-definition picture quality to give you a complete viewing experience.


• Smart TVs

LG smart TVs are Internet-connected televisions that offer access to a world of entertainment. Enjoy movies, TV, games, videos and apps; LG’s smart TVs make entertaining the family easier than ever.


• LED TVs

LG’s full LED slim backlighting technology delivers incredibly vibrant colors, a modern design, deep blacks and precise image detail. With LG’s best LED TV in India you won’t believe your eyes.



Get the Perfect Television within your Budget



TV Under Rs. 15,000

Perfect for today's modern home, you can get a sleek LED Smart TV with HD video quality and features like voice recognition.

 

TV Under Rs. 20,000

LG smart TVs that are Internet-connected televisions offering access to a world of entertainment are the best choice in this budget. Enjoy movies, TV, games, videos and apps; LG’s smart TVs make entertaining the family easier than ever. Do a smart TV comparison to buy the best.

 

TV Under Rs. 25,000

LG’s full LED TV with slim backlighting technology delivers incredibly vibrant colors, a modern design, deep blacks and precise image detail and is the best buy under this budget. Check TV price in India on our website to compare.


TV Under Rs. 30,000

Get home theatre-like experience with Full HD LED TV along with AI Smart TV options with features like noise reduction, Chromecast Screen Sharing, and Wide Viewing Angle.


TV Under Rs. 50,000

Treat yourself to a fantastic visual experience with Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV, offering features like Built-in Set Top-Box, Quad core processor, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and data storage.


TV Under Rs. 70,000

OLED TVs take movies, TV shows and gaming to a different level. Packed with 4K resolution and even deeper shades of black, you'll enjoy every minute of your entertainment. Explore the range of LG OLED TV's in this budget.

 

 

Should you buy a TV online or from a store?

 

As long as you are clear about what you want, you can choose either option. At LG, we strive to offer a seamless buying experience—whether in-store, online, or via mobile. In addition to a range of benefits, we provide personalized exclusive offers and convenient EMI payment options

 

 

Browse with Ease, Shop with Confidence with LG India

 

• Free Shipping

Avail Free & Safe shipping in serviceable pin codes, whenever you shop from https://www.lg.com/in we take pride in delivering most of our orders on priority.

 

• Secure Payments

Your Data security & privacy is our priority. Pay securely through 128-bit encrypted payment gateway. We support credit cards, net banking, and debits cards.

 

• Exclusive Offers

Now enjoy the benefits of LG exclusive offers. Subscribe to LG.com to remain updated on the latest offers.

 

• Hassle-Free Installation

Once you place an order on LG.com your installation request will be generated post-delivery and our expert engineers will guide you through user manual.



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