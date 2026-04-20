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LG OLED evo 139cm (55) TV (C5), α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8, VRR 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision & Atmos 2025 + LG Soundbar for OLED C Series with 3.1.3Ch, 400W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, AI Sound Pro
LG OLED evo 139cm (55) TV (C5), α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8, VRR 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision & Atmos 2025 + LG Soundbar for OLED C Series with 3.1.3Ch, 400W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, AI Sound Pro
OLED55C5.SC9S
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Key Features
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
- True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
- 100% Color Fidelity for accurate lifelike colors. 100% Color Volume for richer hues
- WOW Bracket for LG OLED C Series TV
- WOW Orchestra
- WOW Interface
*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
*Bracket compatible with LG OLED TV C2/C3 139cm (55), 139cm (55), 195cm (77).
- LG OLED evo 139cm (55) TV (C5), α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8, VRR 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision & Atmos
- LG Soundbar for OLED C Series with 3.1.3Ch, 400W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, AI Sound Pro
Key Specs
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K OLED
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
AUDIO - Audio Output
40W
AUDIO - Speaker System
2.2 Channel
AUDIO - Dolby Atmos
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1222 x 703 x 45.1
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)
14.1
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K OLED
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8
AI Upscaling
α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
Motion
OLED Motion
Picture Mode
10 modes
AI Picture Pro
Yes
Auto Calibration
Yes
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
GAMING
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
Response Time
Less than 0.1ms
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
AI Chatbot
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
LG Channels
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Multi View
Yes
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Voice ID
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1222 x 703 x 45.1
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1222 x 757 x 230
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1360 x 810 x 187
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
470 x 230
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
14.1
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
16.0
Packaging Weight (kg)
21.3
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
300 x 200
AUDIO
Dolby Atmos
Yes
AI Sound
α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (AI Voice Remastering)
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Audio Output
40W
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.2 Channel
WOW Orchestra
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
Ethernet Input
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
USB Input
3ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
PRODUCT DETAILS
Country of Origin
India
Energy Star Rating
2
Imported By
LG Electronics India Ltd
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Ltd. Plot No. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 (India)
Net Quantity
1N
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
BROADCASTING
Analog TV Reception
Yes
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Standard
Yes
Music
Yes
Cinema
Yes
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
Sports
Yes
Game
Yes
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
Dolby Atmos
Yes
Dolby Digital
Yes
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
DTS:X
Yes
AAC
Yes
AAC+
Yes
MQA
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI In
1
HDMI Out
1
Bluetooth Version
5.0
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes
Optical
1
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
USB
1
Works with Alexa
Yes
Spotify Connect
Yes
AirPlay 2
Yes
Chromecast
Yes
Works with Google Home
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
Pass-through
Yes
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
VRR / ALLM
Yes
120Hz
Yes
HDR10
Yes
Dolby Vision
Yes
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Main
975 x 63 x 125 mm
Subwoofer
221 x 390 x 313 mm
POWER
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Main)
37 W
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
38 W
WEIGHT
Main
4.1 kg
Subwoofer
7.8 kg
Gross Weight
22.7 kg
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
HDMI Cable
Yes
TV Synergy Bracket
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
Yes
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
GENERAL
Number of Channels
3.1.3
Number of Speakers
9 EA
Output Power
400 W
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