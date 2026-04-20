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LG OLED evo 164cm (65) TV (C5), α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8, VRR 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision & Atmos 2025 + LG Soundbar for OLED C Series with 3.1.3Ch, 400W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, AI Sound Pro

LG OLED evo 164cm (65) TV (C5), α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8, VRR 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision & Atmos 2025 + LG Soundbar for OLED C Series with 3.1.3Ch, 400W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, AI Sound Pro

OLED65C5.SC9S
Front view of LG OLED evo 164cm (65) TV (C5), α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8, VRR 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision & Atmos 2025 + LG Soundbar for OLED C Series with 3.1.3Ch, 400W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, AI Sound Pro OLED65C5.SC9S
LG SC9S Soundbars front view
Front view of LG OLED evo 164cm (65) TV (C5), α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8, VRR 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision & Atmos 2025 + LG Soundbar for OLED C Series with 3.1.3Ch, 400W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, AI Sound Pro OLED65C5.SC9S
LG SC9S Soundbars front view

Key Features

    Products in this Bundle: 2
    LG S75Q Soundbars front view

    SC9S

    LG Soundbar for OLED C Series with 3.1.3Ch, 400W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, AI Sound Pro
    LG OLED65C56LA OLED evo front view

    OLED65C56LA

    LG OLED evo 164cm (65) TV (C5), α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8, VRR 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision & Atmos
    On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, color, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 9 AI Gen8 processor. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

    On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, color, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 9 AI Gen8 processor. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

    See the Details of Every Light and Dark

    *Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

    WOW Bracket perfectly matches your LG OLED evo C Series and soundbar

    Enjoy yourLG OLED evo C Series on the wall or on a stand with the WOW Bracket.

    *Bracket compatible with LG OLED TV C2/C3 139cm (55), 139cm (55), 195cm (77).

    Print

    All Spec

    SOUND EFFECT

    AI Sound Pro

    Yes

    Standard

    Yes

    Music

    Yes

    Cinema

    Yes

    Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

    Sports

    Yes

    Game

    Yes

    Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

    HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

    Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

    Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

    AUDIO FORMAT

    Dolby Atmos

    Yes

    Dolby Digital

    Yes

    DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

    DTS:X

    Yes

    AAC

    Yes

    AAC+

    Yes

    MQA

    Yes

    CONNECTIVITY

    HDMI In

    1

    HDMI Out

    1

    Bluetooth Version

    5.0

    Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

    Wi-Fi

    Yes

    Optical

    1

    Wireless Rear Ready

    Yes

    USB

    1

    Works with Alexa

    Yes

    Spotify Connect

    Yes

    AirPlay 2

    Yes

    Chromecast

    Yes

    Works with Google Home

    Yes

    HDMI SUPPORTED

    Pass-through

    Yes

    Pass-through (4K)

    Yes

    VRR / ALLM

    Yes

    120Hz

    Yes

    HDR10

    Yes

    Dolby Vision

    Yes

    Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

    Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

    CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

    DIMENSION (WXHXD)

    Main

    975 x 63 x 125 mm

    Subwoofer

    221 x 390 x 313 mm

    POWER

    Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

    Power Consumption (Main)

    37 W

    Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

    Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    38 W

    WEIGHT

    Main

    4.1 kg

    Subwoofer

    7.8 kg

    Gross Weight

    22.7 kg

    ACCESSORY

    Warranty Card

    Yes

    HDMI Cable

    Yes

    TV Synergy Bracket

    Yes

    Remote Control

    Yes

    CONVENIENCE

    Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

    AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Yes

    Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

    TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

    GENERAL

    Number of Channels

    3.1.3

    Number of Speakers

    9 EA

    Output Power

    400 W

    Print

    Key Specs

    PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K OLED

    PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

    PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

    PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

    PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

    GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

    GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

    AUDIO - Audio Output

    40W

    AUDIO - Speaker System

    2.2 Channel

    AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

    Yes

    DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1441 x 826 x 45.1

    DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    16.6

    All Spec

    PICTURE (DISPLAY)

    Display Type

    4K OLED

    Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

    Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

    Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

    PICTURE (PROCESSING)

    Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

    AI Upscaling

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

    AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

    AI Brightness Control

    Yes

    HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

    FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

    HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

    Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

    Motion

    OLED Motion

    Picture Mode

    10 modes

    AI Picture Pro

    Yes

    Auto Calibration

    Yes

    QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

    GAMING

    G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

    FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

    HGIG Mode

    Yes

    Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

    ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

    VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

    Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

    Response Time

    Less than 0.1ms

    SMART TV

    Operating System (OS)

    webOS 25

    USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

    AI Chatbot

    Yes

    Always Ready

    Yes

    Full Web Browser

    Yes

    Google Cast

    Yes

    Google Home / Hub

    Yes

    Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

    Home Hub

    Yes

    Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

    LG Channels

    Yes

    Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

    Multi View

    Yes

    Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

    Voice ID

    Yes

    Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

    Works with Apple Home

    Yes

    ACCESSIBILITY

    High Contrast

    Yes

    Gray Scale

    Yes

    Invert Colors

    Yes

    DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

    TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1441 x 826 x 45.1

    TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1441 x 880 x 230

    Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1600 x 950 x 200

    TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    470 x 230

    TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    16.6

    TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    18.5

    Packaging Weight (kg)

    26.4

    VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 200

    AUDIO

    Dolby Atmos

    Yes

    AI Sound

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

    Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

    WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

    LG Sound Sync

    Yes

    Sound Mode Share

    Yes

    Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

    Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

    Audio Output

    40W

    AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

    Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

    Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

    Speaker System

    2.2 Channel

    WOW Orchestra

    Yes

    CONNECTIVITY

    HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

    Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

    Ethernet Input

    1ea

    Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

    SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

    HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

    RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

    USB Input

    3ea (v 2.0)

    Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

    POWER

    Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

    Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    Country of Origin

    India

    Energy Star Rating

    2

    Imported By

    LG Electronics India Ltd

    Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Ltd. Plot No. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 (India)

    Net Quantity

    1N

    ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

    Remote

    Magic Remote MR25

    Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

    BROADCASTING

    Analog TV Reception

    Yes

    Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

    What people are saying

    PICKS FOR YOU:

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    Experience this product around you.

    *Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.

     Shop for a New TV with the Latest TV Technology at LG India

     

     

    LG offers advanced audio and video equipment for your TV that will exceed your home entertainment standards. Whether its family movie night in 3D, surround sound on your home theatre or festive game nights projected on the wall, LG delivers more than entertainment. Explore the world of televisions offered by LG, along with the advanced video accessories and audio equipment for all of your home electronics needs.

     

     

    How to decide which Television is the best for you?

     

    Buying your first TV or upgrading to a better one has now become easier than we thought. You can buy TV online just as easily as buying clothes online. If you are in search of an upgrade or a new TV, a good smart TV will be a great choice for the entire family. Not only everyone is able to enjoy it equally, but also make use of it for various purposes.

     

    A high-definition TV functions more like a computer, it runs various apps and offers you with high resolution video quality. Upgrading to a smart android TV will allow you to watch shows and movies without the need for cable services. You can also browse the internet, play games or access compatible data from your computer. With upgraded versions and stylish new models, it’s time you finally bring home a new television of the best TV brand in India.

     

    The first thing to consider is the type of panel you want to get, this can be a function of your budget, or of the picture quality and performance you desire from your television. The general most selling options are LED, QLED and OLED with a basic trade-off between price and performance as you move up the ladder towards OLED.

     

    Talking about the screen size, the general rule here is bigger equals better, but be sure to keep your room requirements in mind when deciding upon your screen size. Resolution is an essential factor to consider, as HD Ready, Full High definition TV are widely available while 4K (Ultra-HD) is becoming more popular than ever. Be sure to get either HDR or Dolby Vision with a 4K LED TV for you to enjoy that superior picture quality.

     



    Best Features of LG TVs

     

    • α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

    With deep learning algorithms, α9 Gen4 AI Processor analyses the on-screen content to deliver content at its most immersive. All adjustments are automatic, enhanced for the ultimate picture and sound, to make every viewing a spectacular one.


    • Gallery Design

    LG’s best LED TV and OLED TV can be hung on your wall like a piece of art, giving your space more elegance. While sitting flush with your wall, this TV also delivers the same exquisite view from every angle.


    • Dolby Vision IQ & Atmos

    Watch movies the way they should be – absolutely breath-taking just like the theatre experience. With Dolby Vision IQ, screen brightness, color, and contrast are intelligently adjusted for content genre and lighting conditions. Dolby Atmos delivers the immersive audio experience, for maximum enjoyment of all content.


    • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    The advanced image processor adjusts color for richer, more natural images. Enjoy the beauty of nature's true colors on your TV screen.


    • Active HDR

    Active HDR optimizes every scene, delivering delicate detail and rich color. The multi-HDR format, including HDR10 and HLG, coupled with LG's dynamic scene-by-scene adjustment technology, lets you enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality.


    • Dolby Audio™

    Experience clearer, more immersive theatre-quality sound at home with the Dolby Audio on your TV.


    • Quad Core Processor

    Four fast, accurate processors eliminate noise and create more dynamic color and contrast. Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images.



    Different types of TVs you can buy at LG


    • Rollable OLED TVs

    Out-of-this-world picture quality combined with our new extraordinary rollable technology lets you step into the future every time you use your TV.


    • OLED TVs

    Designed after how life should be, the LG OLED TV boasts perfect picture quality, rich colors and deeper black.


    • NANOCELL TVs

    LG Nano Cell TV promises to deliver a viewing experience which is clearer than reality. Empowered by its 4K technology and the wide-viewing angles, one can enjoy a breath-taking experience with more vibrant colors and details.


    • UHD 4K TVs

    The LG 4K UHD TV now comes with AI ThinQ built-in, along with Ultra high-definition picture quality to give you a complete viewing experience.


    • Smart TVs

    LG smart TVs are Internet-connected televisions that offer access to a world of entertainment. Enjoy movies, TV, games, videos and apps; LG’s smart TVs make entertaining the family easier than ever.


    • LED TVs

    LG’s full LED slim backlighting technology delivers incredibly vibrant colors, a modern design, deep blacks and precise image detail. With LG’s best LED TV in India you won’t believe your eyes.



    Get the Perfect Television within your Budget



    TV Under Rs. 15,000

    Perfect for today's modern home, you can get a sleek LED Smart TV with HD video quality and features like voice recognition.

     

    TV Under Rs. 20,000

    LG smart TVs that are Internet-connected televisions offering access to a world of entertainment are the best choice in this budget. Enjoy movies, TV, games, videos and apps; LG’s smart TVs make entertaining the family easier than ever. Do a smart TV comparison to buy the best.

     

    TV Under Rs. 25,000

    LG’s full LED TV with slim backlighting technology delivers incredibly vibrant colors, a modern design, deep blacks and precise image detail and is the best buy under this budget. Check TV price in India on our website to compare.


    TV Under Rs. 30,000

    Get home theatre-like experience with Full HD LED TV along with AI Smart TV options with features like noise reduction, Chromecast Screen Sharing, and Wide Viewing Angle.


    TV Under Rs. 50,000

    Treat yourself to a fantastic visual experience with Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV, offering features like Built-in Set Top-Box, Quad core processor, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and data storage.


    TV Under Rs. 70,000

    OLED TVs take movies, TV shows and gaming to a different level. Packed with 4K resolution and even deeper shades of black, you'll enjoy every minute of your entertainment. Explore the range of LG OLED TV's in this budget.

     

     

    Should you buy a TV online or from a store?

     

    As long as you are clear about what you want, you can choose either option. At LG, we strive to offer a seamless buying experience—whether in-store, online, or via mobile. In addition to a range of benefits, we provide personalized exclusive offers and convenient EMI payment options

     

     

    Browse with Ease, Shop with Confidence with LG India

     

    • Free Shipping

    Avail Free & Safe shipping in serviceable pin codes, whenever you shop from https://www.lg.com/in we take pride in delivering most of our orders on priority.

     

    • Secure Payments

    Your Data security & privacy is our priority. Pay securely through 128-bit encrypted payment gateway. We support credit cards, net banking, and debits cards.

     

    • Exclusive Offers

    Now enjoy the benefits of LG exclusive offers. Subscribe to LG.com to remain updated on the latest offers.

     

    • Hassle-Free Installation

    Once you place an order on LG.com your installation request will be generated post-delivery and our expert engineers will guide you through user manual.



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