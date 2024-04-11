LG B1 55 (139 cm) 4K Smart OLED TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LIGHT UP YOUR WORLD with SELF-LIT PIXELS
What makes OLED unlike anything else?
*Screen images simulated.
SELF-LIT PIXELS.100 million reasons to love OLED.
OLED passes with flying colors.
*Color fidelity determines whether a display's color accuracy is Delta E ≦2 across 125 color samples.**83 (210cm) LG OLED panel will be certified in the first half of 2021.
A dazzling display of color.
A 100% Color Volume logo certified by Intertek. A comparison graph between 70% Color Volume and 100% Color Volume.
*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
*70% Color Volume refers to LG's UHD TVs.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
OLED Cinema.The award for best picture goes to…
Home to all your favorites.
LG OLED65B1PTZ Entertainment
*Netflix streaming membership required.
**Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.
***Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
****Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
******Supported service may differ by country.
*Screen images simulated.
The director's vision brought to life.
Get the full range of enjoyment.
OLED Gaming.It's game over for the competition.
An unbeatable combo.
Play at the highest standard.
Complete and convenient control over game settings.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
**The service will be available from the second half of the year.
***NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync™ Premium are only supported on Z1, G1, C1, and B1 models.
OLED Sport. TV in a league of its own.
*Screen images simulated.
*Usage may vary by country.
*Speakers sold separately.
OLED Design.Innovation of unbelievable proportions.
A TV showing a tree emitting red light in a white and simple house setting
*Gallery stand sold separately.
Brains that will blow your mind.
*Screen images simulated.
This is what pro looks like.
*AI Picture will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
Sound turned up to pro.
LG OLED.
We care about
the bigger picture.
Watch in comfort for longer.
LG OLED65B1PTZ Eye Comfort
*LG OLED TV sets, except LG OLED R, have been certified as low-blue light displays by TUV-Eyesafe®.
*LG OLED TV panels have been certified as flicker-free and discomfort glare free by UL.
Caring is in our nature.
Comparison of display layer composition of backlit LED TV and self-lit OLED TV(play the video)
*LG OLED TV sets and panels have received Eco-Product certifications from SGS.
**Only C1 and G1 models are currently certified.
***Z1, B1, and C1 models will be certified at a later date.
*Availability of services may vary with regions/countries.
Welcome to your new home.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
More like a magic wand.
*NFC support may differ by model.
*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
**Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
***Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
****Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*****Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*LG TV & Audio AR Experience is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.
*This product does not include an antenna or the cables to connect an antenna or external devices.
Expand to find the right TV for you.
*Magic Tap feature may differ by region or country.
**HDMI 2.1, HDMI 2.0 Bandwidth Ports.
All Spec
PICTURE(PANEL)
-
Resolution
Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Dimming Technology
Self Lighting Pixel
-
Eye Comfort Display
Yes
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α7 Gen4 Processor 4K
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Yes
-
HDR 10 Pro
Yes
-
HLG
Yes
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
Perfect Black
Infinite Contrast
-
Face Enhancing
Yes* (Face Enhancing)
-
Color Enhancer
Advanced color enhancer
-
Active Noise Reduction
Double Step NR
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Billion Rich Color
Yes
-
True Color Accuracy
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
AI 4K Upscaler
-
Motion Pro
OLED Motion Pro
GAMING FEATURES
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 FPS
-
G-Sync Compatible
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync premium™
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
Response Time
1 ms
-
Game Optimizer
Yes
AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
-
LG AI ThinQ™
Yes
-
Google Assistant
Google Assistant (Built-in)
-
Amazon Alexa
Alexa (Built-in)
-
Apple
Apple Airplay 2, Apple HomeKit
-
AI Picture Pro/ AI Picture
AI Picture
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
AI Functions
AI UX, AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit, Conversational AI
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
-
Operating System
LG webOS Smart TV
-
WebOS Home
New (Full Screen)
-
Magic Remote Control
Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Direct Keys (Apps)
Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
2.2 Ch Speaker
-
Audio Output (rms)
40W
-
Sub Woofer
Yes (20W)
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound
AI Sound
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
WiSA 2.1ch (Separate Dongle to be purchased)
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi Standard
Wi-Fi Certified 802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Share & Control
Yes
-
Mobile Connection Overlay
Yes
INPUTS & OUTPUTS
-
HDMI Input
2 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
USB Ports
1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (Rear, HDMI 3)
-
RF Input
1 (Rear, RF)
-
LAN
1 (Rear)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Rear)
-
Headphone Out
1 (Rear)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption Standby Mode
Under 0.5 W
DIMENSION SET
-
Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg
18.9
-
Set Weight (With Stand) Kg
19.9
-
Set Weight (In Carton) Kg
25.5
-
Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm
1228 x 706 x 46.9
-
Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm
1228 x 744 x 246
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Magic Remote
Yes (MR21)
-
e-manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
-
Imported By
Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
