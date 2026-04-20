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LG 139cm (55) 4K QNED 8GA MiniLED Smart TV with α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2, FILMMAKER MODE ™, AI Picture Pro with Dolby Vision & Atmos 2025 + LG Soundbar for QNED TV with Dolby Atmos, 3.1.1 Channel, Center Up-firing Speaker
LG 139cm (55) 4K QNED 8GA MiniLED Smart TV with α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2, FILMMAKER MODE ™, AI Picture Pro with Dolby Vision & Atmos 2025 + LG Soundbar for QNED TV with Dolby Atmos, 3.1.1 Channel, Center Up-firing Speaker
55QNED8GA.S70TY
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Key Features
- Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color MiniLED
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- Total Soundbar match for LG TVs designed to amplify LG TVs and the convenient LG QNED Synergy Bracket
- Full soundscapes from Dolby Atmos, the Center Up-firing Speaker
- Simple control through your TV with WOW Interface, plus symphonic sound from WOW Orchestra
*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.
- LG 139cm (55) 4K QNED 8GA MiniLED Smart TV with α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2, FILMMAKER MODE ™, AI Picture Pro with Dolby Vision & Atmos
- LG Soundbar for QNED TV with Dolby Atmos, 3.1.1 Channel, Center Up-firing Speaker
Key Specs
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
AUDIO - Audio Output
20W
AUDIO - Speaker System
2.0 Channel
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1236 x 716 x 29.7
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)
14.9
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Mini LED
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
Wide Color Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
AI Upscaling
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
Dimming Technology
Local Dimming
Motion
Motion Pro
Picture Mode
10 modes
AI Picture Pro
Yes
Auto Calibration
Yes
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
GAMING
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 120Hz)
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
AI Chatbot
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
LG Channels
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Multi View
Yes
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Voice ID
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1236 x 716 x 29.7
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1360 x 810 x 152
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
1074 x 257
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
14.9
Packaging Weight (kg)
19.2
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
300 x 300
AUDIO
Dolby Atmos
Yes
AI Sound
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Audio Output
20W
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
WOW Orchestra
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 3)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
Ethernet Input
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
PRODUCT DETAILS
Country of Origin
India
Energy Star Rating
2
Imported By
LG Electronics India Ltd
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Ltd. Plot No. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 (India)
Net Quantity
1N
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
BROADCASTING
Analog TV Reception
Yes
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
All Spec
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Version
5.1
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
HDMI In
1
HDMI Out
1
Optical
1
USB
1
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
HDMI Cable
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
AAC
Yes
Dolby Atmos
Yes
Dolby Digital
Yes
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
DTS:X
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
Imported By
LG Electronics India Ltd
Net Quantity
1N
Country of Origin
India
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Ltd. Plot No. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 (India)
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
WOW Interface
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Main
950 x 63 x 115 mm
Subwoofer
200 x 377 x 285 mm
GENERAL
Number of Channels
3.1.1
Number of Speakers
7 EA
Output Power
400 W
HDMI SUPPORTED
120Hz
Yes
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
Dolby Vision
Yes
HDR10
Yes
Pass-through
Yes
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
VRR / ALLM
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
POWER
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Main)
33 W
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
33 W
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
Cinema
Yes
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
Game
Yes
Music
Yes
Sports
Yes
Standard
Yes
WEIGHT
Gross Weight
13.3 kg
Main
3.0 kg
Subwoofer
5.7 kg
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