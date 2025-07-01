We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 164cm (65) QNED MiniLED AI TV (QNED92),α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2, 144 Hz VRR Refresh Rate, AI Picture Pro with Dolby Vision & Atmos
LG 164cm (65) QNED MiniLED AI TV (QNED92),α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2, 144 Hz VRR Refresh Rate, AI Picture Pro with Dolby Vision & Atmos
Key Features
- Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color Pro
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- Enhanced clarity and exceptional contrast with MiniLED
- High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen
T3
“It’s very bright, that’s for sure – and it has a fairly game stab at creating true black, too.” (03/2025)
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.
All New Dynamic QNED Color Pro
With LG’s new and unique wide color gamut technology, see lifelike and vivid color on your screen.
*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
MiniLED with Precision Dimming Technology
MiniLED powered by New alpha AI Processor makes ultra-sharp contrast and lifelike detail on LG QNED evo.
*Specifications may vary by inches, models and region.
The smarter and faster NEW alpha Al Processor from a decade of innovation
Our processor’s AI engine is capable of recognizing content by genre. Based on this information, it provides the most optimal picture quality settings to deliver better depth and detail.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life
AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro applies to QNED92, QNED8GA/X, QNED86.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
Best QNED TV for Movies
Watch movies come to life in your home cinema with immersive sound and FILMMAKER MODE that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.
Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER MODE
Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE that adapts to surroundings to preserve visuals and keep it as close as possible to its original form.
*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.
*FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.
*QNED92 does not support Ambient FILMMAKER MODE.
The next generation of LG AI TV
AI Magic Remote completes the AI experience
Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.
*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
*Some features may require an internet connection.
*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.
*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.
*Internet connection required.
*Internet connection required.
*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.
*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.
Experience what LG AI TV can do for you!
AI Voice ID
AI Voice ID
AI Search
AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard
AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard
AI Concierge
AI Concierge
*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and alpha 11 AI Processor. It may vary depending on products and regions.
Ultra Big TV
See all your favorite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV. Dive into high resolution on a super-scale screen.
*QNED92 comes in a maximum of 85 inches and inches may vary by region.
Slim Design
Add a modern touch with a sleek design that blends into your space gracefully.
AI Sound Pro fine-tunes your sound for impact
*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.
*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
Enrich your sound with LG TV and LG Soundbar
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.
*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Find the best LG Soundbar and LG TV pair
*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.
*Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.
*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.
Advanced Gameplay
Experience peak gaming with 144Hz VRR, and AMD FreeSync Premium. Get your game on without lag or motion blur hindering your performance.
*QNED92 only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
*All images above are simulated.
*Service availability varies by region and country.
*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.
*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.
All Spec
What people are saying
Find Locally
