LG OLED Z2 88 (223cm) 8K Smart TV | TV Wall Design | WebOS | Dolby Vision
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
Experience the exceptional with 8K OLED.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
The finest definition of display.
LG Z2 OLED88Z2PSA self-lit OLED
Beauty meets brains.
Dazzling darks, luminous lights
The details set the tone.
Sounds like you're in the scene.
LG Z2 OLED88Z2PSA Immersive Surround Sound
Television just for you.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
Flex your display.
LG Z2 OLED88Z2PSA Design
Now, you're the main character.
LG Z2 OLED88Z2PSA True Cinema Experience
*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
All your favorites in one place.
LG Z2 OLED88Z2PSA Entertainment
*Netflix streaming membership required.
**Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.
***Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
****Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
******Supported service may differ by country.
Powerful winning machine.
LG Z2 OLED88Z2PSA Ultimate Gaming
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
1.CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
2.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
3.Installation into a stud is recommended. Please note that the anchors supplied may not be appropriate for all situations. Read all instructions and consult with a professional, if necessary, prior to starting installation.
4.Supported service may differ by country.
All Spec
PICTURE(PANEL)
-
Resolution
Ultra HD 7680 x 4320
-
Display Type
8K OLED
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Eye Comfort Display
Yes
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K
-
Refresh Rate
120 Hz
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Yes (with Precision Detail)
-
HDR 10 Pro
Yes
-
HLG
Yes
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Pro)
-
Dynamic Vivid
Yes
-
Perfect Black
Infinite Contrast
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Billion Rich Color
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
AI 8K Upscaler
-
Motion Pro
OLED Motion
GAMING FEATURES
-
G-Sync Compatible
Yes
-
FreeSync™ Compatible
Yes
-
HGiG Mode
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
Game Genre
Yes
-
Game Dashboard
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes
AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
-
LG AI ThinQ™
Yes
-
Google Assistant
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
-
AI Picture Pro/ AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Brightness
Yes
-
Scene Analysis
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
AI Functions
AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Google Home Connection
Yes
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
-
Operating System
LG webOS Smart TV
-
My Profile (Content Recommendation)
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)
-
Magic Tap
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Direct Keys (Apps)
Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar
-
Multi view
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
4.2 Ch Speaker
-
Audio Output (rms)
80W
-
Sub Woofer
Yes (40W)
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Front Firing
-
AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveling
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Separate Dongle to be purchased)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi (Built-in)
Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
INPUTS & OUTPUTS
-
HDMI Input
4 (Side)
-
USB Ports
1 (Bottom) / 2 (Side)
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
RF Input
1 (Bottom)
-
LAN
1 (Bottom)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Bottom)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 200-240V~50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption Standby Mode
Under 0.5 W
DIMENSION SET
-
Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg
42.0
-
Set Weight (With Stand) Kg
104.0
-
Set Weight (In Carton) Kg
151.0
-
Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm
1961 x 1120 x 49.9
-
Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm
1961 x 1456 x 281
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Magic Remote
Yes (PM22GN)
-
e-manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
Korea
-
Imported By
LG Electronics
A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative
IND Estate, Mathura Road
New Delhi -110044
(India )
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS INC.,
168, SUCHUL-DAERO, GUMI-SI GYEONG
SANGBUK-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, NA,
GYEONGSANGBUK-DO, South Kore
