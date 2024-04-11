Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG LED TV LQ57 32 (81.28 cm) AI Smart HD TV | WebOS | ThinQ AI | Active HDR

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG LED TV LQ57 32 (81.28 cm) AI Smart HD TV | WebOS | ThinQ AI | Active HDR

32LQ570BPSA

LG LED TV LQ57 32 (81.28 cm) AI Smart HD TV | WebOS | ThinQ AI | Active HDR

front view

An image that bright and colourful glass cups.

A New Level of HD

LG's Full HD TVs display richer color, displaying your favorite content more vividly and naturally.

α5 Gen 5 AI Processor

Boost your viewing experience

α5 Gen5 AI Processor enhances the LG Full HD TV to provide you with an immersive experience.

AI Brightness Control

AI Brightness Controll ensures the perfect brightness level for any environment, adapting to brightness by surrounding ambient lighting.

A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

ThinQ AI

Smart beyond what you think

ThinQ AI makes LG HD TV a smarter experience.

*The actual product and on-screen image may differ from image shown.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
*Magic Remote to be Purchased Separately.

My profile

Enjoy comfort by logging into your own account and watching recommended content just for you.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

Sport Alert

With Sport Alert, you can stop worrying about missing out on your favorite matches! Receive notifications before all the most important games.

*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.

HDR10 Pro

OTT service

HDR10 Pro

With HDR10 Pro, brightness level is adjusted to enhance color and clarity in every image. Be mesmerized by how realistic your content looks.

Access to your favourites

Connect to your subscribed OTT media services to keep up with your shows.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.

Game Optimizer

HGiG

Game Dashboard & Optimiser

Find all the settings you need for optimal gameplay in one place. Game Dashboard allows you to change the current game genre settings quickly.

HGiG

LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry, allowing you to enjoy the latest HDR games and immerse yourself in your gameplay.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Game Dashboard & Optimizer on cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
**Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

LG 32LQ570BPSA Eco Packaging

Greener for better

LG Full HD TV's packaging has been redesigned using single colour printing and a recyclable box.
Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    Smart LED

  • Picture Processor

    α5 Gen5 AI Processor

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Active HDR

  • Audio Output

    10W

  • Speaker System

    2.0Ch Speaker

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    Smart LED

  • Display Resolution

    HD 1366 x 768

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α5 Gen5 AI Processor

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Active HDR

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    60 Hz

SMART TV

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    LG webOS Smart TV

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    10W

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0Ch Speaker

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (V 5.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1 (Rear)

  • HDMI Input

    2 (Side)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1 (Rear)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5 W

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported By

    Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India (P) Ltd.

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes

What people are saying

Buy Directly

front view

32LQ570BPSA

LG LED TV LQ57 32 (81.28 cm) AI Smart HD TV | WebOS | ThinQ AI | Active HDR