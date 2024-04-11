We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LQ643 32 (81.28cm) AI Smart HD TV | WebOS | HDR
*The actual product and on-screen image may differ from image shown.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
*Magic Remote to be Purchased Separately.
My profile
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
Sport Alert
*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
HDR10
Access to your favourites
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.
Game Dashboard & Optimiser
HGiG
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
**Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
All Spec
PICTURE(DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
HD
-
Display Resolution
HD (1,366 x 768)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Display Size
32
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor Gen5
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
AI Upscaling
Resolution Upscaler
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
HEVC
2K@60p, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
2K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1 (Video Decoder)
2K@60p, 10bit
-
Picture Mode
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ready
-
Magic Remote Control
Ready
-
Amazon Alexa
Ready
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Hub
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Next Picks
Yes
-
App Store
Yes (App)
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Live Plus
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Receiver)
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
16W
-
Woofer / per Channel Output
8W per Channel
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
AI Sound
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ready
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2/T
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Analog TV Reception
PAL/SECAM B/G/D/K
PAL I, NTSC M
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
Yes
- Hbb Default off
-
Teletext Page
Yes(2000 page)
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
(Online EPG unavailable)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Input
3ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Bottom)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1ea
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 110~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Standard Remote
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
OSD Language
Differ by region
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
Buy Directly
32LQ643bpta
LG LQ643 32 (81.28cm) AI Smart HD TV | WebOS | HDR